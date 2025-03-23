Home
Sunday, March 23, 2025
  Watch | Ishan Kishan Shines On SRH Debut With Explosive Half-Century Against Rajasthan Royals

Watch | Ishan Kishan Shines On SRH Debut With Explosive Half-Century Against Rajasthan Royals

Ishan Kishan smashed a quick-fire fifty on his SRH debut, guiding his team to a strong start against RR in IPL 2025. The left-hander struck at over 200, showcasing his aggression.

Watch | Ishan Kishan Shines On SRH Debut With Explosive Half-Century Against Rajasthan Royals


Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) new recruit, Ishan Kishan, made an emphatic start to his journey with the franchise, smashing a blistering half-century against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL 2025 season opener at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Kishan, who was released by Mumbai Indians and secured by SRH for a whopping Rs 11.25 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, justified his price tag with a powerful knock. The attacking left-hander reached his fifty in just 25 balls, striking at an impressive rate of over 200, dismantling the RR bowling attack with fearless stroke play.

Watch:

SRH’s Aggressive Approach Pays Off

Opening alongside Abhishek Sharma, Kishan helped SRH get off to a flying start. The duo forged a fiery 45-run partnership in just three overs. Sharma contributed an aggressive 24 off 11 balls before falling to Maheesh Theekshana, caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Australian powerhouse Travis Head then joined Kishan at the crease and continued the assault on RR’s bowlers. Head hammered a quick-fire 67 off 31 deliveries, stitching an 85-run stand with Kishan before being dismissed by Tushar Deshpande. Kishan remained steadfast, ensuring SRH maintained their dominance.

Nitish Kumar Reddy later provided additional firepower, scoring 30 off just 15 balls. However, Theekshana struck again, with Jaiswal taking another catch, bringing Reddy’s innings to an end.

Ishan Kishan Reflects on His Performance

After the match, Kishan expressed his delight at achieving a personal milestone and praised the team’s aggressive approach.

Ishan Kishan: “Feels good, it was coming for a while. Wanted to get this last season but happy to get that first hundred. The team has put their faith in me, and I want to do my best for them. The captain has given us all a lot of freedom and confidence, hats off to the management. When Abhishek and Head started, they gave a lot of confidence to us batters in the dugout. The pitch was looking good and we were just trying to get them under pressure. We need to be on point with the ball, keep it simple. Rajasthan bowlers are good, but if we bowl in the right areas and to the plans, we should be good.”

Kishan also became the first Indian to score a century for SRH, marking a historic moment in the franchise’s history.

SRH’s Title Ambitions Strengthened

SRH’s aggressive gameplay and Kishan’s form signal a strong intent for the season. With their new squad firing on all cylinders, the Hyderabad-based franchise looks well-equipped to challenge for the IPL 2025 title.

