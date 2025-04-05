Home
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Watch: Jofra Archer Sleeping In Dugout During RR vs PBKS Clash Sparks Meme Fest

Jofra Archer’s nap during RR vs PBKS in IPL 2025 steals the spotlight as Rajasthan Royals post a big total against unbeaten Punjab Kings.

Watch: Jofra Archer Sleeping In Dugout During RR vs PBKS Clash Sparks Meme Fest

Jofra Archer


In a light-hearted moment during the high-voltage IPL 2025 clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh, England pacer Jofra Archer was caught on camera taking a nap inside the RR dugout, triggering a hilarious wave of reactions online.

The amusing incident occurred during the 14th over of RR’s innings while their batters were putting on an aggressive display. The camera panned to the dressing room, only to capture Archer snoozing peacefully under a blanket, seemingly oblivious to the on-field action. The moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans sharing memes and reactions celebrating the cricketer’s unexpected nap time.

Despite the off-field comedy, the Rajasthan Royals had a dominant outing with the bat. After being put in to bat first, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave RR a flying start with an 89-run opening stand. Samson scored a brisk 38 off 26 deliveries, while Jaiswal registered his first half-century of IPL 2025.

Following their dismissal, Riyan Parag and the middle-order batters kept the momentum going, helping RR post a commanding total of 205/5 in 20 overs.

As for Punjab Kings, who are currently unbeaten this season, they now face the daunting task of chasing down the challenging target to maintain their perfect record and solidify their position at the top of the IPL 2025 points table.

While the result of the match is awaited, Archer’s nap moment has already become one of the most talked-about highlights of the evening, adding a humorous twist to a fierce contest. However this sparks meme fest.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Beat CSK By 25 Runs, Break 15-Year Chepauk Jinx

Filed under

Jofra Archer RR vs PBKS

