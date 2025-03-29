Home
Sunday, March 30, 2025
WATCH: Jos Buttler’s Hilarious Reaction To Satyanarayana Raju’s Super-Slow Ball In IPL History

Mumbai Indians pacer S Raju’s ultra-slow bouncer left Jos Buttler waiting before hitting a four. The funny moment went viral in IPL 2025’s MI vs GT clash.

In an unusual and amusing moment during the IPL 2025 league-stage match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, rookie pacer Satyanarayana Raju delivered an extremely slow bouncer that surprised everyone, including batter Jos Buttler.

The incident occurred on the second ball of the 13th over, when Raju bowled a bouncer so slow that it almost pitched at his own feet. Buttler, taken by surprise, had to wait longer than usual, even appearing to attempt two different shot actions before finally swatting the ball towards deep square leg. The shot resulted in a boundary but narrowly missed going for a six, landing just inches before the boundary cushion.

The moment immediately went viral, with cricket fans sharing and commenting on Buttler’s reaction and the unusual delivery.

Who is S Raju? A Rising Talent in Domestic Cricket

Satyanarayana Raju, a relatively unknown name before IPL 2025, was picked by Mumbai Indians for ₹30 Lakh in the auction. The young pacer made his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy debut for Andhra Pradesh this year and previously played in the Andhra Premier League.

Despite his limited experience—having played only eight first-class matches before entering the IPL—Raju has shown promise. He made his IPL debut in MI’s opening match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and continues to gain experience at the highest level.

Jos Buttler’s Performance in the Match

Despite the comic moment, Jos Buttler played a solid innings for Gujarat Titans, scoring 39 runs off 24 balls. His knock included four boundaries and one six, contributing to GT’s total. However, it was the bizarre interaction with Raju’s slow bouncer that stole the show.

IPL 2025: Viral Moments Keep the League Entertaining

The IPL is known for its intense competition, but moments like these add to the league’s entertainment factor. As the tournament progresses, fans will be eager to see what other memorable moments unfold on the field.

