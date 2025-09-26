WATCH: Kapil Dev Requests Rohit Sharma To Cut Ribbon Right In Front Of MS Dhoni, You Won’t Believe What The Cricketer Did Next

Rohit Sharma is arguably the most desirable white-ball batter of the generation. With plenty of speculation regarding his ODI future now there is little officially known with him not being selected as part of the unofficial Tests against Australia. But even all this, he is winning hearts. Rohit was a winner in an incident in Mumbai recently.

During the event, the legendary Kapil Dev urged Rohit to go ahead and cut the ribbon, however, the latter rather than performing the task as requested, requested the 1983 World Cup-winning captain to cut the ribbon. The pose is full of respect towards each other.

Kapil Dev invited Rohit Sharma to cut the ribbon, but Rohit respectfully asked Kapil Dev to do it instead. 🥹❤️ The mutual respect between legends❤️ pic.twitter.com/NBi9avWkSB — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) September 25, 2025

According to the reports, Rohit has passed the fitness test that was conducted in Bengaluru.

The previous Test captain has not been playing in international cricket since he won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. His last professional cricket match was in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2.

It is reported that he can be part of the limited-overs tour of Australia in October. ODI in Australia starts on October 19 at Perth Stadium and the last two will be held on October 23 at Adelaide Oval and October 25 in Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Incredible Transformation of Rohit

Questions have been raised over the fitness of Rohit over the years and now that he desires to feature in the ODI World Cup in 2027, which is two years to come, fitness would be the determining factor and he is not oblivious to that.

Rohit has recently lost 10 kg weight and he has appeared leaner in his latest picture. Should he be selected to be included in the tour of Australia, it would be squarely on him to check how he copes.

