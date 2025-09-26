LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WATCH: Kapil Dev Requests Rohit Sharma To Cut Ribbon Right In Front Of MS Dhoni, You Won’t Believe What The Cricketer Did Next

WATCH: Kapil Dev Requests Rohit Sharma To Cut Ribbon Right In Front Of MS Dhoni, You Won’t Believe What The Cricketer Did Next

Rohit Sharma’s humble gesture towards Kapil Dev at a Mumbai event has gone viral, showcasing mutual respect between legends. After passing a fitness test and shedding 10 kg, Rohit is eyeing a comeback in the ODI series against Australia in October as he prepares for the 2027 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma is winning hearts, not on the cricket field but off it ( Photo: X)
Rohit Sharma is winning hearts, not on the cricket field but off it ( Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 26, 2025 16:51:26 IST

Rohit Sharma is arguably the most desirable white-ball batter of the generation. With plenty of speculation regarding his ODI future now there is little officially known with him not being selected as part of the unofficial Tests against Australia. But even all this, he is winning hearts. Rohit was a winner in an incident in Mumbai recently. 

During the event, the legendary Kapil Dev urged Rohit to go ahead and cut the ribbon, however, the latter rather than performing the task as requested, requested the 1983 World Cup-winning captain to cut the ribbon. The pose is full of respect towards each other. 

According to the reports, Rohit has passed the fitness test that was conducted in Bengaluru. 

The previous Test captain has not been playing in international cricket since he won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. His last professional cricket match was in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. 

It is reported that he can be part of the limited-overs tour of Australia in October. ODI in Australia starts on October 19 at Perth Stadium and the last two will be held on October 23 at Adelaide Oval and October 25 in Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Incredible Transformation of Rohit

Questions have been raised over the fitness of Rohit over the years and now that he desires to feature in the ODI World Cup in 2027, which is two years to come, fitness would be the determining factor and he is not oblivious to that. 

Rohit has recently lost 10 kg weight and he has appeared leaner in his latest picture. Should he be selected to be included in the tour of Australia, it would be squarely on him to check how he copes. 

ALSO READ: Happy Menstruation! Viral Video Shows Family Celebrating Girl’s First Periods With Tears And Love

Tags: home-hero-pos-7kapil devms dhonirohit sharmaviral video

RELATED News

IND VS SL Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When And Where To Watch India VS Sri Lanka T20I Match LIVE Score Streaming On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop
KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Shine as India A to Record Chase Against Australia A in Lucknow
Viral Video: Women Slap, Punch And Pull Hair In WWE-Style Street Fight In Nainital, Man Films Drama
IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 6: Predicted Playing XI Of India Vs Sri Lanka
Mumbai Not Safe Anymore? Bandra Woman Shares Horror, Recalls Getting Molested: ‘He Rubbed Up Against Me’

LATEST NEWS

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, (27 Sept 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Focus On Goals
Shimla patients get relief as new GST reforms reduce medicine prices by up to 10 per cent
Ambassador Sibi George Engages with EU, Delivers India’s Statement on Terror Victims at UN Meetings
Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana Launched: 75 Lakh Woman Beneficiaries Received Rs 10,000 Each
International Emmy Awards 2025: India’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ and Diljit Dosanjh Receive Prestigious Nods
SIT, CID Raid Shyamkanu Mahanta’s House as Investigation into Zubeen Garg’s Death Intensifies
WATCH: Kapil Dev Requests Rohit Sharma To Cut Ribbon Right In Front Of MS Dhoni, You Won’t Believe What The Cricketer Did Next
Over 20.36 Lakh Workers Enrolled Under ESI Scheme in July, Nearly Half Under 25
Sharad Pawar Urges Maharashtra Government to Speed Up Relief for Rain-Hit Farmers
Xiaomi 17 With Snapdragon 8: Competing iPhone At An Unbeatable Price? Grab It Before Diwali
WATCH: Kapil Dev Requests Rohit Sharma To Cut Ribbon Right In Front Of MS Dhoni, You Won’t Believe What The Cricketer Did Next

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Kapil Dev Requests Rohit Sharma To Cut Ribbon Right In Front Of MS Dhoni, You Won’t Believe What The Cricketer Did Next

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Kapil Dev Requests Rohit Sharma To Cut Ribbon Right In Front Of MS Dhoni, You Won’t Believe What The Cricketer Did Next
WATCH: Kapil Dev Requests Rohit Sharma To Cut Ribbon Right In Front Of MS Dhoni, You Won’t Believe What The Cricketer Did Next
WATCH: Kapil Dev Requests Rohit Sharma To Cut Ribbon Right In Front Of MS Dhoni, You Won’t Believe What The Cricketer Did Next
WATCH: Kapil Dev Requests Rohit Sharma To Cut Ribbon Right In Front Of MS Dhoni, You Won’t Believe What The Cricketer Did Next

QUICK LINKS