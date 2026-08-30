WATCH: Lionel Messi Scores 4 Goals As Inter Miami End Winless Streak By Thrashing Montreal 7-1 In Major League Soccer 2026

Inter Miami vs Montreal: Argentinian legend Lionel Messi proved once again why he stands head and shoulders above most as Inter Miami thrashed Montreal with an eye-watering scoreline of 7-1 in the Major League Soccer (MLS) match at the Nu Stadium. Not only did Messi score a hat-trick, he netted four goals, leaving the opposition with no answers.

Inter Miami vs Montreal: Lionel Messi scores two goals via free kicks

The first goal for Messi came via a free kick as the low-curling free kick flabbergasted Montreal goalkeeper Thomas Gillier. The second goal from the veteran footballer came in the 51st minute as he methodically and expertly waved the ball through several Montreal defenders before putting the ball into the bottom corner. The 83rd minute saw Messi complete his hat-trick by gently lifting the ball over Gillier after receiving an excellent pass from Rodrigo De Paul.

The fourth goal came in the stoppage time as the 39-year-old struck his trademark free kick. Messi also played a crucial hand in one of Luis Suarez’s goals by providing him a pass as the retiring Uruguay footballer calmly made the scoreline 4-1. The goal-scoring for Inter Miami was opened by Brazil international Casemiro in the 20th minute, while Montreal’s Fabian Herbers responded in the 37th minute via his low effort to find the bottom of the corner. Apart from Casemiro, Suarez and Messi, Alexander Shaw netted a goal in the 89th minute, thereby completing an emphatic victory for Inter Miami.

All of tonight’s goals from Lionel Messi.🐐 Just sit down and enjoy. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Y3YQ03WmWY — Kalshi FC (@KalshiFC) August 30, 2026







The big victory has also lifted the side second in the Eastern Conference, seven points behind table-toppers Nashville.

Inter Miami vs Montreal: Lionel Messi’s off-field struggles

The Argentinian has had his off-field struggles of late, notably losing his father to a long-time illness. His father had seemingly been struggling with the condition even during the FIFA World Cup 2026 that had left Messi emotional on quite a lot of occasions. After his father’s death, Messi had also admitted that he is uncertain of continuing to play the sport for long.

Additionally, he also had to deal with losing the FIFA World Cup 2026 final despite entering the tournament-decider as favourites against Spain. The defending champions failed to create even one scoring opportunity as Spain won it 1-1.