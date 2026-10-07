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Home > Sports News > Watch: Lionel Messi’s Farewell Speech Goes Viral After Argentina Win, Here’s What Legendary Star Had to Say

Watch: Lionel Messi’s Farewell Speech Goes Viral After Argentina Win, Here’s What Legendary Star Had to Say

Lionel Messi received an emotional farewell from Argentina supporters after the national team defeated Benin in a friendly at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. The 39-year-old legendary No. 10 was honoured during the match as the packed stadium celebrated his remarkable 21-year international career. Here's what the Argentine legend had to say as he bid farewell to the national team.

Watch: Lionel Messi's Farewell Speech Goes Viral After Argentina Win, Here's What Legendary Star Had to Say
Watch: Lionel Messi's Farewell Speech Goes Viral After Argentina Win, Here's What Legendary Star Had to Say

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 10:32 IST

Lionel Messi received an emotional farewell from Argentina supporters after the national team defeated Benin in a friendly at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. The 39-year-old legendary No. 10 was honoured during the match as the packed stadium celebrated his remarkable 21-year international career. Here’s what the Argentine legend had to say as he bid farewell to the national team.

Argentina vs Benin Match Halted to Celebrate Lionel Messi’s Farewell

Lionel Messi’s final appearance for Argentina was briefly stopped in the 10th minute as the Estadio Monumental paid tribute to the legendary forward. The referee halted the friendly against Benin as part of a planned celebration, allowing supporters to give Messi a special farewell in front of the home crowd.

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WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi’s Emotional Farewell Speech

The entire stadium rose to honour Messi as chants of “Ole, Ole, Ole” echoed around the 85,018-capacity venue. Messi waved towards the supporters while fireworks lit up the sky, with members of the Benin team also joining the celebration. The emotional scenes quickly went viral as fans captured the memorable moment on their phones.

“I have no choice but to thank you, as I told the president earlier, for not allowing me to give up, even during the worst moments we have gone through. And I swear to you, I would love to come here with them for the rest of my life. Because being a player for Argentina is the most beautiful thing that can happen.”

“As much as I want to be here for the rest of my life, I feel that, after everything, I would like to spend my whole life here. I feel that it is over. The last World Cup was too much. We were so close to fulfilling my dream and the dream of the entire country, to win the World Cup again.”

Why Was Argentina vs Benin Stopped in the 10th Minute?

The 10th-minute stoppage was a symbolic tribute to Messi and his iconic No. 10 shirt. The Argentine Football Association had designated the 10th minute for tributes to the superstar following his decision to retire from international football. Messi was on the pitch himself for the farewell, surrounded by several teammates who shared Argentina’s historic triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and their 2026 campaign.

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Watch: Lionel Messi’s Farewell Speech Goes Viral After Argentina Win, Here’s What Legendary Star Had to Say
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Watch: Lionel Messi’s Farewell Speech Goes Viral After Argentina Win, Here’s What Legendary Star Had to Say

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Watch: Lionel Messi’s Farewell Speech Goes Viral After Argentina Win, Here’s What Legendary Star Had to Say

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Watch: Lionel Messi’s Farewell Speech Goes Viral After Argentina Win, Here’s What Legendary Star Had to Say
Watch: Lionel Messi’s Farewell Speech Goes Viral After Argentina Win, Here’s What Legendary Star Had to Say
Watch: Lionel Messi’s Farewell Speech Goes Viral After Argentina Win, Here’s What Legendary Star Had to Say
Watch: Lionel Messi’s Farewell Speech Goes Viral After Argentina Win, Here’s What Legendary Star Had to Say
Watch: Lionel Messi’s Farewell Speech Goes Viral After Argentina Win, Here’s What Legendary Star Had to Say

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