Watch Live Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Free In IND vs NZ 4th ODI: India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli LIVE Today: India will take on New Zealand in the fourth ODI with a revised leadership combination, as Shreyas Iyer takes over the captaincy for the final two matches following Shubman Gill’s departure for Test preparations. Rohit and Kohli remain part of the Indian squad and are expected to play important roles in the visitors’ batting lineup.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST, with the toss expected at 7:00 AM. Indian viewers can watch the action live on the Sony Sports Network and DD Sports on DD Free Dish. Digital streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. The DD Free Dish telecast will provide a free television viewing option for fans without a paid sports channel subscription.

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand, 4th ODI

Series: India Tour of New Zealand 2026

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand

Match Time: 7:30 AM IST (2:00 AM GMT)

Local Time: 3:00 PM NZDT

Where To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live In India?

Cricket fans in India can watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action during the fourth ODI on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for online viewers through the SonyLIV app and website, allowing fans to follow the action on supported smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs.

For viewers looking for a free television option, the match will also be broadcast live on DD Sports through DD Free Dish. Fans with a DD Free Dish connection can watch the match without purchasing a paid sports channel subscription.

A SonyLIV subscription may be required to access the online live stream, depending on the applicable plan.

Where To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live In Other Countries?

New Zealand: Live television coverage will be available through Sky Sport NZ. Three or Sky Open may also provide free-to-air coverage, subject to the broadcaster’s schedule. Online viewing options include Sky Go, Sky Sport Now and ThreeNow, depending on availability.

United States and Canada: Fans can watch the match on Willow TV, with live streaming available through the Willow app and website.