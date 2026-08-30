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Home > Sports News > WATCH: Liverpool FC Star Alexander Isak Gives His Jersey To Young Fan, Adult Spectator Snatches It After Premier League Match vs Nottingham Forest

WATCH: Liverpool FC Star Alexander Isak Gives His Jersey To Young Fan, Adult Spectator Snatches It After Premier League Match vs Nottingham Forest

A bizarre moment unfolded following the Premier League 2026-27 match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest at the Anfield Stadium on August 29, Saturday.

WATCH: Liverpool FC Star Alexander Isak Gives His Jersey To Young Fan, Adult Spectator Snatches It After Premier League Match vs Nottingham Forest. (Image Credits: X)
WATCH: Liverpool FC Star Alexander Isak Gives His Jersey To Young Fan, Adult Spectator Snatches It After Premier League Match vs Nottingham Forest. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 11:19 IST

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: A bizarre moment unfolded following the Premier League 2026-27 match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest at the Anfield Stadium on August 29, Saturday. With Alexander Isak gifting his jersey to a young fan, an adult spectator swooped in to derive him the same and took it for himself as a video of the same has surfaced on social media.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Young fan distraught as adult spectator derives him the opportunity to take Alexander Isak’s jersey

The incident occurred shortly after the match as Isak was walking towards the dressing room when the 26-year-old took off his jersey to give it to the young fan. However, one of the adult spectators came out of nowhere to take it for himself. With the nearby spectators witnessing the incident and pointing it out, the adult fan eventually returned the jersey to the young one. This incident is not unprecedented or an isolated one, as adult fans have previously ignited controversy by claiming souvenirs meant for children. In April, an adult attendee at a baseball game took a ball intended for an 11-year-old girl, celebrating it as his own trophy, which led to widespread criticism. Following the circulation of the video, the individual issued a public apology.

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Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Who won the Premier League 2026-27 match at Anfield?

Meanwhile, the game between Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest ended in 2-2 draw. The two-time Premier League champions, who recently won the title in the 2024-25 edition, is yet to experience a win under new manager Andoni Iraola. With Newcastle United fashioning a comeback to draw the contest 2-2 against Liverpool, the latter clung on to the same result against Nottingham Forest. Dan Ndoye opened the scoring for the visitors in the 24th minute, while Isak drew level for Liverpool in the 60th one. Morgan Gibbs-White converted an opportunity into a penalty corner in the 70th minute but Victor Munoz made it 2-2 ten minutes later.

Iraola reacted to the result by claiming the below, as quoted by Sky Sports:

“Not the result you want. Two very different halves. We were poor in the first half. Even being unlucky with their goal slightly VAR offside, the goal we score is slightly offside. The intensity was different [in the second half]. A lot more intense, a lot more threatening. I was happy with the second half but it was late for winning the game.”

Liverpool will next face Ipswich Town on September 5

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WATCH: Liverpool FC Star Alexander Isak Gives His Jersey To Young Fan, Adult Spectator Snatches It After Premier League Match vs Nottingham Forest
Tags: Alexander IsakLiverpool FCnottingham forestpremier leaguePremier League 2026-27

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WATCH: Liverpool FC Star Alexander Isak Gives His Jersey To Young Fan, Adult Spectator Snatches It After Premier League Match vs Nottingham Forest

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WATCH: Liverpool FC Star Alexander Isak Gives His Jersey To Young Fan, Adult Spectator Snatches It After Premier League Match vs Nottingham Forest
WATCH: Liverpool FC Star Alexander Isak Gives His Jersey To Young Fan, Adult Spectator Snatches It After Premier League Match vs Nottingham Forest
WATCH: Liverpool FC Star Alexander Isak Gives His Jersey To Young Fan, Adult Spectator Snatches It After Premier League Match vs Nottingham Forest
WATCH: Liverpool FC Star Alexander Isak Gives His Jersey To Young Fan, Adult Spectator Snatches It After Premier League Match vs Nottingham Forest

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