Wigan Athletic shocked the world after their shocking triumph over Premier League leaders Manchester City. Making Pep Guardiola's night more miserable a jubilant Wigan was involved in a physical exchange with City striker Sergio Aguero. The 29-year old Argentine international was seen retaliating to a fan's nasty comment on him. Earlier in the first half, both Pep and Wigan manager Paul Cook were involved in a heated verbal spat at the stroke of halftime after City’s Fabian Delph was sent off.

Things were more messed up after the final whistle for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero who was denied by Walton on several occasions

Following Wigan triumphant win over City, several home fans of The Latics sprinted towards the pitch after Anthony Taylor blows his whistle for full-time at DW Stadium. Out of the blue one of the fans confronted Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero while celebrating their massive win over the Citizens. As per reports, the Wigan supporter’s remark is yet to be investigated by officials but Aguero in the heat of the moment was seen retaliating to his nasty comment. The Argentine lashed out at the wicked fan and attacked him with his forearm.

Wigan’s stunning win over Premier League leaders turned into an ugly affair when fans started throwing advertising board towards police officials at City end. Aguero was summoned by assistant manager Mikel Arteta, who drove the striker and calmed things down. After the bizarre scene which demanded City manager comments, Pep Guardiola said did he unaware of the escalating tensions as he was already on his way to the locker-room. “I was in the locker room, I didn’t see it,” Guardiola was quoted as saying. “It’s safer when the fans are not there, but sometimes it happens. The fans respect the players and the players the fans and go inside,” he added.

