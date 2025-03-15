Home
Sunday, March 16, 2025
  Watch | Marizanne Kapp's Fiery Spell Rocks Mumbai Indians Early- WPL 2025 Final

Watch | Marizanne Kapp’s Fiery Spell Rocks Mumbai Indians Early- WPL 2025 Final

Marizanne Kapp didn’t stop there she struck again to remove Yastika Bhatia for a sluggish 8 off 14 balls. Bhatia’s struggle with form continued throughout the WPL 2025 season, and her dismissal in the final only reinforced her poor run.

Watch | Marizanne Kapp’s Fiery Spell Rocks Mumbai Indians Early- WPL 2025 Final


South African pacer Marizanne Kapp produced a sensational spell in the WPL 2025 final, delivering a match-defining moment by dismissing Mumbai Indians’ star all-rounder Hayley Matthews with a deadly inswinger. The highly anticipated clash, held on March 15 (Saturday), witnessed Kapp breathing fire with the ball, shattering Matthews’ stumps and giving Delhi Capitals a strong start.

Kapp’s Stunning Delivery Leaves Matthews Stunned

Hayley Matthews, a key player for Mumbai Indians, had a lot riding on her shoulders, especially with Yastika Bhatia struggling at the other end. However, Kapp’s unplayable delivery initially appearing as an outswinger but sharply seaming back in completely outfoxed the West Indian all-rounder. Matthews, caught in two minds, saw her stumps rattled, walking back to the pavilion after scoring just three runs off ten balls.

It was a rare failure for Matthews, who has been a consistent performer throughout the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Her early departure put MI on the back foot as they looked to build a competitive total in the final.

Yastika Bhatia’s Struggles Continue

Marizanne Kapp didn’t stop there she struck again to remove Yastika Bhatia for a sluggish 8 off 14 balls. Bhatia’s struggle with form continued throughout the WPL 2025 season, and her dismissal in the final only reinforced her poor run. The left-hander ended the tournament with just 88 runs at an average of 8.71, making her the second-lowest averaging top-order batter in WPL history.

Lowest Batting Averages for a Top-Order Batter in WPL History

  • 4.50 – Dayalan Hemalatha (Gujarat Giants, 2025)
  • 8.71 – Yastika Bhatia (Mumbai Indians, 2025)*
  • 12.50 – Devika Vaidya (UP Warriorz, 2023)
  • 13.50 – Sabbhineni Meghana (Gujarat Giants, 2023)
  • 13.50 – Sophie Devine (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2024)

Bhatia’s struggles in WPL 2025 highlighted Mumbai Indians’ batting woes at the top order, with their inability to find consistent starts affecting their overall performances in crucial matches.

A Game-Changing Spell by Marizanne Kapp

Kapp’s fiery spell in the final was a testament to her experience and skill as one of the best all-rounders in women’s cricket. By removing both Matthews and Bhatia early, she handed Delhi Capitals a commanding position in the contest. With such impactful performances, Kapp continues to be a crucial player in high-pressure matches, proving her mettle in the grandest stage of the WPL.

