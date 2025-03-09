Matt Henry's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign came to a heartbreaking end as a shoulder injury ruled him out of the final against India in Dubai.

New Zealand’s Matt Henry, the top wicket-taker in the Champions Trophy with 10 scalps, suffered a shoulder injury while taking a spectacular catch to dismiss South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen. Despite initially leaving the field, Henry showed his determination by returning to bowl two overs and even making a diving effort in the field, highlighting his commitment to the team.

In a last-minute blow, New Zealand’s Matt Henry was ruled out of the Champions Trophy final against India despite showing promising signs in the team’s training session on the eve of the match. The Kiwis decided not to risk Henry’s injury, replacing him with rookie pacer Nathan Smith. Henry was visibly emotional as he failed the match fitness test, fighting back tears as coach Gary Stead offered words of comfort. The heartbroken 33-year-old was seen wiping away tears just minutes before the toss.

BREAKING: Matt Henry is OUT of the ICC Champions Trophy final with a shoulder injury 🚨 pic.twitter.com/qmBvTmVsiD — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) March 9, 2025

Earlier on Friday, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead shared updates on Matt Henry’s injury and his availability in the final match. “We’ve had some scans and stuff done on him, and we’re going to give him every chance to be playing in this match. (But it’s) still a little bit unknown at this stage.” Gary said in a press conference.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and coach Gary Stead had initially been hopeful about Matt Henry’s chances of playing in the Champions Trophy final. Stead had even said, “I guess the positive thing from our perspective is he got back out there to bowl.”

Henry was the highest wicket-taker in the Champions Trophy

However, Henry’s injury ultimately proved too severe. Despite this setback, Henry has had a stellar tournament, topping the wicket-taker charts with 10 wickets in four matches at an impressive average of 16.70. His highlight performance came against final opponent India in the group stage, where he claimed a five-wicket haul, finishing with impressive figures of 5 for 42.

