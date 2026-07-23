WATCH: Mayank Yadav Strikes First Ball On His India Return After Nearly 2 Years In IND vs ZIM 1st T20I

IND vs ZIM: Having returned to international cricket after almost two years, Team India pacer Mayank Yadav has made it seem like he never left the stage, showcasing his skill in the first T20I against Zimbabwe. The right-arm tearaway pacer made exceptional use of the conditions from the outset as he generated vicious bounce to draw the edge of Brian Bennett through to keeper Ishan Kishan in the first ball of the innings for a golden duck.

IND vs ZIM: When did Mayank Yadav last play for India before the series-opener against Zimbabwe?

Before the ongoing contest against Zimbabwe, the Delhi-born cricketer had last featured for Team India in October 2024. With Bangladesh visiting India for three T20Is after two Tests, Yadav got an opportunity on the back of his impressive outing for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024. His debut season saw him clock 150 kmph consistently as the team management fast-tracked him to the national side. The 24-year-old played all three games and took four scalps at 20.75. However, he remained injured for the better part of the next two years, rendering him consistently unavailable for international duty.

The youngster did play four matches for the Super Giants in IPL 2026 but went wicketless in all those and struggled to maintain a good economy rate as the franchise finished at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, the wicket of Bennett in the very first over also saw keeper-batter Kishan push for the DRS and it ended up being successful. At the time of writing this, Yadav had also dismissed Dion Mayers for 6, leaving the hosts reeling at 20/3.

IND vs ZIM: When did India last play Zimbabwe in T20Is?

Having played 14 T20Is against India, Zimbabwe have beaten the Men in Blue only thrice, with the latest one coming in July 2024, a month after India’s T20 World Cup victory in the West Indies. Their most recent outing came earlier this year during the T20 World Cup 2026 at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium or the Chepauk in Chennai. The Men in Blue, who were the eventual winners, amassed 256/4 in their 20 overs, courtesy Abhishek Sharma’s 55 and Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 50.

Despite the massive target, Bennett stood tall with an unbeaten 97 but Zimbabwe struggled for the most part to maintain the required rate and eventually lost by 72 runs, finishing with 184/6.