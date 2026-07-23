LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WATCH: Mayank Yadav Strikes First Ball On His India Return After Nearly 2 Years In IND vs ZIM 1st T20I

WATCH: Mayank Yadav Strikes First Ball On His India Return After Nearly 2 Years In IND vs ZIM 1st T20I

Having returned to international cricket after almost two years, Team India pacer Mayank Yadav has made it seem like he never left the stage, showcasing his skill in the first T20I against Zimbabwe.

WATCH: Mayank Yadav Strikes First Ball On His India Return After Nearly 2 Years In IND vs ZIM 1st T20I. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
WATCH: Mayank Yadav Strikes First Ball On His India Return After Nearly 2 Years In IND vs ZIM 1st T20I. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 17:11 IST

IND vs ZIM: Having returned to international cricket after almost two years, Team India pacer Mayank Yadav has made it seem like he never left the stage, showcasing his skill in the first T20I against Zimbabwe. The right-arm tearaway pacer made exceptional use of the conditions from the outset as he generated vicious bounce to draw the edge of Brian Bennett through to keeper Ishan Kishan in the first ball of the innings for a golden duck.

IND vs ZIM: When did Mayank Yadav last play for India before the series-opener against Zimbabwe?

Before the ongoing contest against Zimbabwe, the Delhi-born cricketer had last featured for Team India in October 2024. With Bangladesh visiting India for three T20Is after two Tests, Yadav got an opportunity on the back of his impressive outing for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024. His debut season saw him clock 150 kmph consistently as the team management fast-tracked him to the national side. The 24-year-old played all three games and took four scalps at 20.75. However, he remained injured for the better part of the next two years, rendering him consistently unavailable for international duty.

You Might Be Interested In

The youngster did play four matches for the Super Giants in IPL 2026 but went wicketless in all those and struggled to maintain a good economy rate as the franchise finished at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, the wicket of Bennett in the very first over also saw keeper-batter Kishan push for the DRS and it ended up being successful. At the time of writing this, Yadav had also dismissed Dion Mayers for 6, leaving the hosts reeling at 20/3.

IND vs ZIM: When did India last play Zimbabwe in T20Is?

Having played 14 T20Is against India, Zimbabwe have beaten the Men in Blue only thrice, with the latest one coming in July 2024, a month after India’s T20 World Cup victory in the West Indies. Their most recent outing came earlier this year during the T20 World Cup 2026 at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium or the Chepauk in Chennai. The Men in Blue, who were the eventual winners, amassed 256/4 in their 20 overs, courtesy Abhishek Sharma’s 55 and Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 50.

Despite the massive target, Bennett stood tall with an unbeaten 97 but Zimbabwe struggled for the most part to maintain the required rate and eventually lost by 72 runs, finishing with 184/6.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Mayank Yadav Strikes First Ball On His India Return After Nearly 2 Years In IND vs ZIM 1st T20I
Tags: IND vs ZIMMayank Yadavteam indiaZimbabwe National Cricket Team

RELATED News

Will Lord’s Host The 2025-27 Cycle’s World Test Championship Final? ICC Issues Massive Update

Who Is Arun Kumar? Indian Judoka Withdrawn From Commonwealth Games 2026 Due To Doping Violation

Who Are Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh? Meet India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Lawn Bowls Stars

Who Is Ashok Sharma? 24-Year-Old Gujarat Titans Pacer Making His Debut For India In 1st T20I Against Zimbabwe

Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing Today’s IND vs ZIM 1st T20I? Check India’s Playing XI For Series-Opener In Harare

LATEST NEWS

Who Can Become Leader Of Opposition In Lok Sabha? How Rahul Gandhi Qualified; Eligibility Rules, Salary, Perks And Key Powers Explained

Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar Postponed? Report Claims Makers Delay Release To Avoid Box Office Clash

Do You Think Gold Is Only Yellow? Here’s Every Colour It Comes In and What Makes Them Different

Why IIT Madras Asked Students To Remove Jantar Mantar Protest Videos?

Twinkle Khanna, Varun Dhawan Join Celebrities Backing NEET Protesters, Call for Accountability And Peaceful Dialogue

Who is Rhiya Ahir? 27-Year-Old Woman Who Stopped Mumbai Police Van To Free Detained Protesters

Is The 7.5% Interest From Kisan Vikas Patra Taxable? Here’s How To Report It In Your ITR

Worst Food Combos: Why Ayurveda Warns Against Consuming Meat And Dairy Together?

Why Did IndiGo Report A Rs 238 Crore Q1 Loss Despite 20% Revenue Growth? Key Numbers Explained

Ramayana Cast Fees Revealed: Who Is the Highest-Paid Star? Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol Salaries Out

WATCH: Mayank Yadav Strikes First Ball On His India Return After Nearly 2 Years In IND vs ZIM 1st T20I

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Mayank Yadav Strikes First Ball On His India Return After Nearly 2 Years In IND vs ZIM 1st T20I

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Mayank Yadav Strikes First Ball On His India Return After Nearly 2 Years In IND vs ZIM 1st T20I
WATCH: Mayank Yadav Strikes First Ball On His India Return After Nearly 2 Years In IND vs ZIM 1st T20I
WATCH: Mayank Yadav Strikes First Ball On His India Return After Nearly 2 Years In IND vs ZIM 1st T20I
WATCH: Mayank Yadav Strikes First Ball On His India Return After Nearly 2 Years In IND vs ZIM 1st T20I

QUICK LINKS