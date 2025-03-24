Watch | Mitchell Starc’s Fiery Delivery Ends Nicholas Pooran’s Knock In IPL 2025 Clash Against DC

Lucknow Super Giants’ Nicholas Pooran was clean-bowled by Mitchell Starc in the 15th over after a stunning knock against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 at Vizag.

Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) power-hitter Nicholas Pooran was in blistering form during the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Monday, March 24. However, his explosive innings was cut short by Australian pace ace Mitchell Starc, who produced a fiery delivery to clean-bowl him in the 15th over.

Starc’s Lethal Strike in the 15th Over

With LSG dominating the game, DC brought back Mitchell Starc to regain control. Starc, known for his deadly pace and precision, delivered a thunderous 140 kmph ball aimed straight at the stumps. The delivery seamed in slightly after pitching, and Pooran, attempting a slog across the line, failed to connect.

The ball crashed into the stumps, sending them cartwheeling as the stadium erupted. Starc’s celebration reflected the significance of the dismissal, as Pooran had been hammering the DC bowlers with aggressive strokes before his departure.

LSG’s Top Order Puts DC on the Backfoot

Delhi Capitals, after winning the toss, opted to bowl first. They managed to strike early, dismissing Aiden Markram cheaply. However, LSG quickly took control, with Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran launching a counterattack.

Marsh showcased his power-hitting ability, while Pooran played a spectacular innings, keeping the scoreboard ticking at a rapid pace. Meanwhile, DC’s bowlers struggled to contain the onslaught. The team found brief respite when Mukesh Kumar dismissed Marsh, followed by Rishabh Pant falling to Kuldeep Yadav’s sharp spin.

At the time of writing, LSG had amassed 188 runs in 18 overs, inching closer to a 200+ total in what promises to be a high-scoring IPL 2025 encounter.

