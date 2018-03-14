While reacting to the allegations made by his wife Hasin Jahan, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami broke out in tears and said let all the people of country and BCCI come together to investigate the matter. While talking exclusively to India News, Indian seamer said playing for the country is a proud feeling and I will support the BCCI investigative committee to reveal the truth. On March 8, Hasin Jahan came out in public and alleged that “Shami had accepted money from a girl named Alisbah in Dubai.

Days after her wife made serious allegations against Mohammed Shami, Indian pacer has come out in public to share his point of view over the dispute between him and wife Hasin Jahan. In an exclusive interview with the editor in Chief of India news, the channel of ITV network, Indian seam bowler broke out in tears when asked about match-fixing allegations. Shami said, “let all the people of the country, BCCI come together to investigate the matter. This remark by Indian pacer has come hours after BCCI urged its anti-corruption wing to investigate the matter of match-fixing against Shami. Earlier today, Committee of Administrators (CoA) has written an email letter to ACSU head Neeraj Kumar to submit its investigation report within a week.

While denying all match-fixing allegations, Indian fast bowler said playing for the country is a proud fee feeling, I will support the investigation committee by BCCI to reveal the truth. Shami said, “The Indian cricket board cancelled my annual contract in a rush. I have played the game in free and fair manner. Mohammed Shami said hang me if I found guilty in the BCCI investigation. While rubbishing all the allegations Shami said, “all these light allegations made by Jahan are shameful. On March 8, Hasin Jahan came out in public and alleged that “Shami had accepted money from a girl named Alisbah in Dubai. He agreed to accept it on the insistence of England-based Mohammed Bhai. I have proof. This could be linked to match-fixing.”

Hasin added that Mohammed Bhai is known to his wife and had gone out for with him. Shami also spoke about his family life and said, “I don’t want to ruin the life of my daughters, that’s why trying my best to save my relationship. In counter allegations, Shami reiterated that Hasin was always attracted to money. While expressing his views on fixing allegations, Mohammed Shami on Facebook said, “ All these news that are being circulated about our personal life is false. It’s a major conspiracy and an attempt to ruin my name and game.”

The CoA letter to ACSU said, “Please investigate the above assertions/ allegations under the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code and submit a report to the Committee of Administrators with your findings as to whether there is any basis to proceed further in terms thereof. The investigation should cover (i) the identity and antecedents of “Mohammad Bhai” and “Alisba”; (ii) whether any money was in fact sent by the said Mohammad Bhai through the said Alisba to Md. Shami; and (iii) if yes, the purpose for which the said money was received by Md. Shami.”

