Watch: Mohammed Siraj Fumes At Sai Kishore After Fielding Blunder Costs Extra Runs In CSK vs GT Clash

Mohammed Siraj showed visible anger at teammate Sai Kishore after a fielding mishap led to overthrow runs in the IPL 2024 Match 67 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

Tensions flared on the field during Match 67 of IPL 2024 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as Mohammed Siraj expressed his frustration at Sai Kishore for a costly fielding error that resulted in overthrow runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The incident occurred on the fifth ball of the fifth over in CSK’s innings. Urvil Patel played a length delivery to mid-off. GT skipper Shubman Gill attempted a direct hit at the stumps, but the ball ricocheted. What was supposed to be a second run turned into three runs after Sai Kishore botched a slide attempt to stop the overthrow.

Siraj, who had already conceded 27 runs in his third consecutive over, was visibly upset with the lack of support and showed his displeasure on the field.

CSK’s Explosive Batting Display

Despite the early drama, Chennai Super Kings capitalized on their momentum, posting a mammoth 230/5 in 20 overs, their highest total this season. The innings was powered by a collective effort:

Dewald Brevis led the charge with 57 off 23 balls.

Devon Conway anchored with a composed 52 off 35 deliveries.

CSK batters smashed 15 sixes, marking their highest six-hitting innings of the season.

Siraj’s Struggles Continue

Siraj, known for his death-over prowess, had a night to forget. His final over—the 19th—was taken for 20 runs, ending with figures of 0/47 from four overs, compounding his on-field frustration.

GT’s Bowling Highlights

The only silver lining for the Gujarat Titans came in the form of Prasidh Krishna, who delivered an impressive spell, giving away just 22 runs in four overs and claiming two crucial wickets.

Playoff Equation for CSK

The result of this match carries playoff implications. CSK can climb above Rajasthan Royals on the points table if they manage to restrict GT to 121 or less, giving them a superior net run rate.

As the league stage of IPL 2024 nears its end, pressure and tempers are running high. While CSK’s explosive innings put them in a commanding position, Siraj’s outburst highlighted the intensity and fine margins that define T20 cricket. All eyes now turn to whether GT can chase down the massive target or if CSK’s bowlers will rise to the occasion.

