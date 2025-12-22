Watch: Mohsin Naqvi’s Reaction Goes Viral After Pakistan Defeats India In U19 Asia Cup Final 2025

Pakistan’s Under19 cricket squad showed dominance throughout the tournament and went on to win the 2025 ACC Under19 Asia Cup, leaving no doubt about their superiority by beating India in the final match at Dubai by a colossal margin of 191 runs. Through some splendid batting and bowling, the Pakistan team not only scored a total that was difficult to chase but also bowled out their opponents for a very small score that is just over a hundred as their bowlers went through the Indian batting order. The dominating performance of Pakistan was rewarded with their championship title, their historic second, and jubilations ensued from the side of players, officials, and fans.

Mohsin Naqvi In Under19 Asia Cup Final 2025

The post match celebration was the occasion when Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president was spotted on video celebrating with the winning team, and the clip of his reaction went viral very quickly on social media. Powers of the cameras revealed Naqvi beaming and interacting with the Pakistan crew, who were absorbing the victory, moments that have become widely shared over the internet and absorbed by news outlets and fans alike. Although he was an official delegate and his attendance was anticipated, the videos of his joy that were shared have not only made the conversation around cricket more active but also users have been continuing with the moment through different social media.







Under19 Asia Cup Final 2025

The win of Pakistan and the reaction of Naqvi have attracted a lot of attention, not only because of the victory on the pitch but also because of the vibrant scenes off it. In addition to the viral video of the reaction, fans who were at the event had one on one conversations with Naqvi, some even making passionate requests for future events. Thus, it showed how much they were rooting for the win. The airing of the viral moment is a clear signal that social media’s influence in spotlighting cricket festivals is increasing and that the major personalities in the sport can be in terms of online discussions even after the tournaments are over.

Also Read: Did India U19 Team Receive Their Runners-up Medal From Mohsin Naqvi? Here’s What Really Happened