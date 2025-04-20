Home
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Watch: MS Dhoni Chases Deepak Chahar With Bat, Hilarious Moment Goes Viral Before MI vs CSK Match

Despite their historical dominance in the IPL with five titles each both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are currently struggling.

Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni


In a moment that has taken the internet by storm, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was seen playfully chasing Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Deepak Chahar with a bat in hand. The viral video has left fans in splits and added a humorous twist to the buildup of the MI vs CSK match in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

The incident occurred during a training session where the two players once teammates shared a laugh. While it’s unclear what exactly triggered the chase, it’s believed Chahar cracked a joke at Dhoni’s expense, prompting the CSK legend to chase him in jest. The light-hearted banter has quickly gone viral on social media, with fans hailing Dhoni’s evergreen charm and camaraderie.

Here is the video:

Struggling phase

Despite their historical dominance in the IPL with five titles each both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are currently struggling. MI sit at seventh place with six points, while CSK are at the bottom of the table with just two wins so far. Notably, CSK had defeated MI earlier this season under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is now ruled out for the rest of the tournament due to injury. Dhoni has since returned to captaincy, winning one out of two matches.

As anticipation builds for Sunday’s encounter, MI spinner Mitchell Santner revealed that a “good wicket” is expected for the clash. Reflecting on their recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Santner emphasized the importance of adaptability and taking wickets to slow the opposition down in this high-scoring season.

“Karn Sharma’s availability remains uncertain,” Santner added, noting that the spinner had sustained a hand injury requiring stitches.

The MI vs CSK match promises to be more than just a contest of points it’s also about pride, legacy, and perhaps, a few more viral moments courtesy of MS Dhoni.

