Mahendra Singh Dhoni can bee is seen acing superstar Rajinikanth's iconic dialogue from his latest flick Kaala in a mashup video of the film's teaser featuring Chennai Super Kings players. The video has gone viral on social media and the fans of two respective stars are loving the teaser. MS Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2018 with the team returning back to action after two years.

If there is one thalaivar in cinema, there is only one in cricket. Superstar Rajinikanth and former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni cannot be separated in terms of their undying popularity in Tamil Nadu and both of them are currently ruling Chennai with the buzz all centred upon them. Though there are a number of varied versions of Rajini’s Kaala teaser on the internet, the one featuring Chennai Super Kings players is sending the fans into a frenzy. In the video thala, MS Dhoni can be seen perfecting Rajinikanth’s dialogue from film Kaala.

Dhoni will be returning back to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League, with a core group of players who resonate with the yellow and CSK fans. With the cricketing fever set to hit the Chepauk, the Chennai outfit have become Tamil Nadu’s first love on social media. The latest promotional video from the Super Kings is an uber cool mash-up between Kaala teaser and the CSK players which perfectly captures the essence of Rajinikanth’s latest flick.

The video starts with CSK’s latest spin recruit Harbhajan Singh acing a Nana Patekar’s dialogues from Kaala. Local lad Murali Vijay and West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who calls Chennai his second home show up next with their version of iconic lines from the Rajinikanth starrer. MS Dhoni finishes off in style with Rajinikanth’s signature dialogue from Kaala with his super glasses on point. “Kya re setting ah!” says Dhoni in his own splendid style. The CSK-Kaala mash-up has everything Chennai fans want to see.

Chennai Super Kings will square off the proceedings by locking horns against Mumbai Indians in the opening match of IPL 2018 at the Wankhede Stadium. The team has a mix of experience and youth with blazing T20 power in the dugout. The likes of Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav and Karn Sharma will join old horses Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja led formidably by Dhoni. Meanwhile, Kaala starring Eshwari Rao, Huma Qureshi and Samuthrakani in the lead roles will hit the theatres on April 27. Rajinikanth’s flick is directed by Pa Ranjith and is produced by Dhanush’s Wunder Bar Films.

