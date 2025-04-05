Watch: MS Dhoni Proves He’s Still A Wicketkeeping Genius With Stunning Stumping Against Delhi Capitals

At 43, MS Dhoni dismisses retirement talks with a lightning run-out of Ashutosh Sharma, aided by Jadeja, as DC post 183 runs with KL Rahul smashing 77 off 51.

MS Dhoni may be 43 and facing calls to retire, but the Chennai Super Kings legend once again proved that age is just a number. During CSK’s match against Delhi Capitals (DC), Dhoni pulled off a stunning run-out of Ashutosh Sharma in the final over, reminding fans why he’s still considered one of the best wicketkeepers in the game.

The dismissal occurred on the third delivery of the 20th over of DC’s innings. Pathirana bowled a very full delivery aimed at the middle stump. Ashutosh Sharma managed to play it towards deep square leg and tried to take a risky second run. But Ravindra Jadeja, stationed in the deep, reacted quickly and launched a flat throw to the striker’s end.

Dhoni, anticipating the moment perfectly, rushed towards the stumps. In a display of elite reflexes and agility, he executed a full-stretch dive to whip off the bails just before Ashutosh’s desperate dive could save him. The brilliant coordination between Dhoni and Jadeja sent Sharma back to the pavilion, drawing cheers from the Chepauk crowd.

Despite declining batting form and growing conversations about his potential retirement, Dhoni’s glove work remains top-notch. Throughout this season, he has continued to show exceptional wicketkeeping skills and leadership presence behind the stumps.

Earlier in the match, Delhi Capitals put up a strong total of 183 runs in their 20 overs. The highlight of the innings was KL Rahul’s composed and attacking knock of 77 runs off 51 deliveries, played on a tough pitch. Rahul’s innings powered DC to a competitive total and kept their unbeaten streak in the tournament alive.

Delhi Capitals now look forward to maintaining their winning momentum as they face CSK in Chepauk. But for fans and cricket pundits alike, the moment of the match was undoubtedly Dhoni’s lightning-fast run-out that silenced critics questioning his place in the team.

