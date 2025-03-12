Watch: MS Dhoni & Suresh Raina's Dance Moves at Rishabh Pant's Sister's Wedding Will Amaze You!

The hill station of Mussoorie turned into a lively wedding destination as Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s sister, Sakshi, tied the knot in a grand ceremony.

The hill station of Mussoorie turned into a lively wedding destination as Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s sister, Sakshi, tied the knot in a grand ceremony. The wedding was a star-studded affair, with several members of the cricket fraternity coming together to celebrate the joyous occasion.

Cricket Stars Light Up the Dance Floor

Raina,Pant,Dhoni in one frame

Made my day😭🤌🏻🫶🏻 https://t.co/KsIF7bZpof Advertisement · Scroll to continue — V (@Vishwasohan_) March 12, 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The pre-wedding festivities were nothing short of spectacular, with some unforgettable moments captured on video. Cricket legends MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina, along with Pant, set the dance floor on fire as they grooved to the iconic Bollywood song Dama Dam Mast Kalandar. Their electrifying performance added to the celebratory atmosphere, making the event even more special for the guests.

Musical Magic by Harrdy Sandhu

Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu took the entertainment up a notch with his energetic performance, ensuring the guests had a night to remember. Among those enjoying the lively beats was none other than MS Dhoni, who was visibly having a great time. Meanwhile, Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi, also shared glimpses of the grand pre-wedding festivities through some stunning pictures, giving fans a peek into the joyous celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

The wedding festivities in Mussoorie were truly a memorable affair, blending cricket, music, and tradition into a spectacular event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Pant (@sakshi.pant)

Sakshi Pant, Rishabh’s sister, tied the knot with her longtime partner, Ankit Choudhary, on Wednesday. Sakshi had announced her engagement to Ankit on Instagram on January 6 last year, adding the hashtag “nine years and still counting,” signifying their long-standing relationship. The wedding was a joyous occasion for the Pant family, with close friends and well-wishers in attendance.

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir Arrives In Dehradun To Attend Rishabh Pant’s Sister’s Wedding