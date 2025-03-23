Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • WATCH: MS Dhoni’s Lightning-Fast Stumping Stuns MI as CSK Takes Control In IPL 2025 Opener

WATCH: MS Dhoni’s Lightning-Fast Stumping Stuns MI as CSK Takes Control In IPL 2025 Opener

MS Dhoni’s lightning-fast stumping of Suryakumar Yadav in CSK vs MI IPL 2025 opener left fans amazed, proving his wicketkeeping brilliance at 43.

WATCH: MS Dhoni’s Lightning-Fast Stumping Stuns MI as CSK Takes Control In IPL 2025 Opener


MS Dhoni once again proved why he is one of the greatest wicketkeepers in cricket history, executing a stunning stumping to dismiss Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav during Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2025 opener at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Dhoni’s Reflexes Shine at 43

The 43-year-old legend displayed incredible glovework in the 11th over, removing one of MI’s most dangerous batters. His lightning-quick reflexes left the opposition stunned and sent the Chepauk crowd into a frenzy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The moment came in the 10.3 over when CSK spinner Noor Ahmad delivered a deceptive googly. Suryakumar Yadav, attempting an inside-out shot over covers, stepped out of his crease but completely missed the ball as it spun sharply.

Dhoni’s Swift Hands Seal the Wicket

Standing behind the stumps, Dhoni showed no signs of slowing down with age. He swiftly collected the ball to his right and removed the bails in a flash before Suryakumar could drag his foot back. Replays confirmed that the MI captain was well outside his crease at the time of dismissal.

This crucial breakthrough ended a 51-run partnership, with Suryakumar Yadav departing for 29 off 26 balls. Dhoni’s brilliance behind the stumps helped CSK tighten their grip on the match, reinforcing his status as one of the sharpest wicketkeepers in the game.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Watch Video – Jofra Archer’s Fiery Beamer Stuns Ishan Kishan In SRH vs RR Thriller

Filed under

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians CSK vs MI IPL 2025 IPL 2025 match highlights MS Dhoni reflexes MS Dhoni stumping Suryakumar Yadav wicket

A Turkish court on Sunday

Turkey Jails Istanbul Mayor Before Trial, Triggering Nationwide Protests
newsx

WATCH: MS Dhoni’s Lightning-Fast Stumping Stuns MI as CSK Takes Control In IPL 2025 Opener
Former South African Amba

‘Badge Of Dignity’: Expelled South African Ambassador Returns Home to Hero’s Welcome
newsx

IPL 2025: Watch Video – Jofra Archer’s Fiery Beamer Stuns Ishan Kishan In SRH vs...
newsx

IPL 2025: What’s The Secret behind Rohit Sharma’s New Gloves Featuring The ‘SAR’ acronym?
newsx

Has Any Indian Judge Ever Been Impeached? A Look At Past Attempts
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Turkey Jails Istanbul Mayor Before Trial, Triggering Nationwide Protests

Turkey Jails Istanbul Mayor Before Trial, Triggering Nationwide Protests

‘Badge Of Dignity’: Expelled South African Ambassador Returns Home to Hero’s Welcome

‘Badge Of Dignity’: Expelled South African Ambassador Returns Home to Hero’s Welcome

IPL 2025: Watch Video – Jofra Archer’s Fiery Beamer Stuns Ishan Kishan In SRH vs RR Thriller

IPL 2025: Watch Video – Jofra Archer’s Fiery Beamer Stuns Ishan Kishan In SRH vs...

IPL 2025: What’s The Secret behind Rohit Sharma’s New Gloves Featuring The ‘SAR’ acronym?

IPL 2025: What’s The Secret behind Rohit Sharma’s New Gloves Featuring The ‘SAR’ acronym?

Has Any Indian Judge Ever Been Impeached? A Look At Past Attempts

Has Any Indian Judge Ever Been Impeached? A Look At Past Attempts

Entertainment

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About Selena Gomez’s New Album

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival