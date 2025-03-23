MS Dhoni once again proved why he is one of the greatest wicketkeepers in cricket history, executing a stunning stumping to dismiss Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav during Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2025 opener at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Dhoni’s Reflexes Shine at 43

The 43-year-old legend displayed incredible glovework in the 11th over, removing one of MI’s most dangerous batters. His lightning-quick reflexes left the opposition stunned and sent the Chepauk crowd into a frenzy.

The moment came in the 10.3 over when CSK spinner Noor Ahmad delivered a deceptive googly. Suryakumar Yadav, attempting an inside-out shot over covers, stepped out of his crease but completely missed the ball as it spun sharply.

Dhoni’s Swift Hands Seal the Wicket

Standing behind the stumps, Dhoni showed no signs of slowing down with age. He swiftly collected the ball to his right and removed the bails in a flash before Suryakumar could drag his foot back. Replays confirmed that the MI captain was well outside his crease at the time of dismissal.

This crucial breakthrough ended a 51-run partnership, with Suryakumar Yadav departing for 29 off 26 balls. Dhoni’s brilliance behind the stumps helped CSK tighten their grip on the match, reinforcing his status as one of the sharpest wicketkeepers in the game.

