Tuesday, April 15, 2025
  Watch: MS Dhoni's Stunning Run-Out And 201st IPL Dismissal Prove He's Still Got It At 43!

Watch: MS Dhoni’s Stunning Run-Out And 201st IPL Dismissal Prove He’s Still Got It At 43!

MS Dhoni delivers again at 43! Records his 201st IPL dismissal with a run-out and sharp catch in CSK vs LSG match, showing he's still a force in T20 cricket.

Watch: MS Dhoni’s Stunning Run-Out And 201st IPL Dismissal Prove He’s Still Got It At 43!


MS Dhoni might be 43 years old, but he continues to silence retirement talk with brilliant performances on the field. In the latest IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, Dhoni showed once again why he remains one of the sharpest minds and hands behind the stumps.

In the final over of LSG’s innings, the team stood at 156/4 when Rishabh Pant, hoping to keep strike, called for a quick single after Abdul Samad missed a wide delivery from Matheesha Pathirana. However, Samad hesitated, watching Dhoni’s every move.

With his trademark calmness, Dhoni picked up the ball and with a precise underarm throw, hit the non-striker’s stumps directly, running Samad out. It was another reminder of Dhoni’s reflexes and unmatched game sense.

On the very next ball, Dhoni leapt into action again, taking a high catch to dismiss Pant for 63 his first fifty in 19 T20 innings. This catch marked Dhoni’s 201st IPL fielding dismissal, solidifying his position as one of the most successful wicketkeepers in the history of the league.

Earlier in the 14th over, Dhoni also stumped Ayush Badoni off Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling, becoming the first player to reach 200 dismissals in IPL history.

The Dhoni-Jadeja pair has now achieved 9 stumpings together, making them the third most successful bowler-keeper pair for stumpings in IPL history a true testament to their chemistry and sharp instincts.

Rishabh Pant top-scored for LSG with a 49-ball 63, guiding the team to 166/7 in 20 overs. But it was Dhoni’s game awareness and agility that stole the spotlight, earning praise across social media and cricketing circles.

Dhoni 201 dismissals Dhoni-Jadeja stumping record MS Dhoni IPL 2025

