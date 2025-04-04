Watch: Naman Dhir Smashes 2 Sixes And 2 Fours In 4 Balls Against Akash Deep In LSG vs MI Match

Mumbai Indians’ rising star Naman Dhir lit up the Ekana Stadium during the high-octane IPL 2025 clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 4. The young all-rounder smashed 2 sixes and 2 fours in consecutive deliveries against LSG pacer Akash Deep, leaving fans and commentators in awe.

The explosive sequence unfolded in the 4th over of MI’s innings, with Dhir launching a brutal counterattack. First came the towering sixes both clean strikes sailing deep into the stands followed by two well-placed fours that raced to the boundary. The four-ball blitz from Dhir momentarily shifted momentum in MI’s favor and became one of the biggest talking points of the match.

Here is the video:

6, 6, 4, 4 – #NamanDhir goes berserk in Akash Deep’s over 🔥 Advertisement · Scroll to continue Recovery mode 🔛 for #MI! Watch LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/nH2UGjQY0t #IPLonJioStar 👉 #LSGvMI, LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/zedojpShc0 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 4, 2025

Despite Dhir’s heroics, Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious, clinching a 12-run win in a thrilling encounter. Avesh Khan held his nerve in the final over, defending the total and sealing the game for the hosts. LSG had earlier posted a competitive 203/8, thanks to a quickfire 60 off 31 balls from Mitchell Marsh.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya, who won the toss and opted to bowl, took responsibility for the loss. “We gave away 10-12 extra runs in the field and that cost us the game,” Pandya said in the post-match presentation. The all-rounder, who picked up a five-wicket haul, also addressed the decision to retire out Tilak Varma, saying, “He wasn’t connecting well, and we needed quick hits. It was just one of those days.”

Pandya emphasized that MI’s batting unit needed to step up, but remained optimistic: “It’s a long tournament. A couple of wins and we’ll be back on track.”

Meanwhile, Naman Dhir’s fireworks have drawn praise across social media, with fans touting him as a potential game-changer for MI this season. With consistent performances like this, the youngster is fast becoming a player to watch in IPL 2025.

