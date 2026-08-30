WATCH: Neeraj Chopra Spotted On Wheelchair After Being Ruled Out Of Asian Games 2026 With Injury

Asian Games 2026: With Neeraj Chopra ruled out of Asian Games 2026 due to a ligament tear in his ankle injury, the track and field athlete was spotted on a wheelchair in a heartbreaking video surfaced on social media. Chopra, who was on a wheelchair, was also seen holding a crutch as the injury was also a killer blow to India’s medal hopes.

Neeraj Chopra issues an emotional statement about his decision to pull out of Asian Games 2026

The 28-year-old Olympic gold medallist issued an emotional statement about the injury forcing him to withdraw from the Asian Games 2026. Not only will Chopra miss the Asian Games in Japan but has been ruled out of the remainder of the season too. He wrote in his social media post that he felt close to finding his rhythm and is aiming to return stronger than ever.

“After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a Season’s Best throw in Lausanne. Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training. After discussions with my doctor and team, we’ve decided that I will sit out the rest of this season. It’s disappointing, especially because I felt close to finding my rhythm. But as they say, setbacks are a part of the journey. My focus now is on recovering well and coming back even stronger. Thank you all for the love and support.”







Neeraj Chopra finished second in Lausanne Diamond League and Commonwealth Games 2026

The Haryana-born athlete came second in the recent Lausanne Diamond League, scaling a season-best throw of 88.05m, thereby missing out on the top spot by just nine meters. Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, who won gold in the Commonwealth Games, continued his impressive run with a throw of 88.14m effort. The year 2026 has seen Chopra compete only in a couple of events before Lausanne Diamond League, finishing fourth at the Doha Diamond League and second in the Commonwealth Games but could not cross a throw of 86 meters in either of them.

He has seen a meteoric rise in recent years, headlined by clinching gold in the Tokyo Olympics in Japan and winning silver in Paris Olympics.