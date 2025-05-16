Watch: Neeraj Chopra’s ‘Monster’ 90.23m Throw At Doha Diamond League 2025

The 27-year-old athlete, already a national icon, showcased his elite form early in the season. With this throw, Chopra joined an exclusive club led by his current coach, Jan Zelezny of Czechia widely regarded as the greatest javelin thrower of all time.

In a monumental moment for Indian athletics, Neeraj Chopra finally breached the elusive 90-metre mark at the Doha leg of the Diamond League 2025, delivering a stunning 90.23m throw in his third attempt on Friday. This performance not only marked a personal milestone for the Olympic gold medallist but also etched his name in history as the third Asian and 25th athlete globally to surpass the 90m barrier in men’s javelin throw.

Despite this remarkable achievement, Chopra had to settle for second place as Germany’s Julian Weber stole the top spot with a massive 91.06m effort. Nevertheless, Chopra’s 90.23m surpassed his previous personal best of 89.94m set at the Stockholm Diamond League in 2022, signalling a strong start to his 2025 campaign.

Only two other Asians have ever thrown beyond 90 metres Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, with a personal best of 92.97m, and Chao-Tsun Cheng of Chinese Taipei, who achieved 91.36m.

Chopra’s landmark throw has once again ignited hopes of more record-breaking performances as he eyes the World Athletics Championships and prepares for the Paris 2024 Olympic cycle. With his sights firmly set on pushing the limits of Indian athletics, Neeraj continues to inspire a new generation of athletes across the globe.

