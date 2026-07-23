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Home > Sports News > WATCH: Olympic Medallist Bajrang Punia Joins Students’ Protests Sharing Strong Message

WATCH: Olympic Medallist Bajrang Punia Joins Students’ Protests Sharing Strong Message

Indian wrestler and Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia is the latest famous personality to join the students' ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, a day after condemning police's alleged crackdown and reported lathicharge.

WATCH: Olympic Medallist Bajrang Punia Joins Students' Protests Sharing Strong Message. (Image Credits: Bajrang Punia X)
WATCH: Olympic Medallist Bajrang Punia Joins Students' Protests Sharing Strong Message. (Image Credits: Bajrang Punia X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 15:04 IST

Indian wrestler and Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia is the latest famous personality to join the students’ ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, a day after condemning police’s alleged crackdown and reported lathicharge. Punia took to Instagram to post a video of him giving a speech at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital of the country.

What did Bajrang Punia say about the reported lathicharge?

Punia, a Congress leader, shared a message on his official X account, stating that how the police officials acted was wrong, including firing tear gas and plastic bullets on the students. The 32-year-old also stated that the ones who raise their voice are silenced and vowed to reach Jantar Mantar to extend his support.

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You all saw that the police lathi-charged our student sisters and brothers at Jantar Mantar. He said that the children had been sitting for 14-15 years to speak out for their rights, and the way the police acted against them was wrong.”

Accordingly, the Olympic medallist has reached the site as he posted a video the below clip on X:



Why are the students protesting at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi?

For the unversed, the protests have been taking place not only in Delhi but also other parts of India over the alleged NEET paper leaks and irregularities. Sonam Wangchuk, a celebrated Indian engineer, has been on a hunger strike for more than 20 days now, joining the protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of India’s Education minister.

Over the last few days, several celebrities and sportspersons have voiced their opinion on this, including Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Azharuddin, Manu Bhaker, Abhinav Bindra, Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan among others. It was on July 20 that the circumstances got significantly worse as the protestors allegedly defied allegedly defied police ban and started marching onto the parliament building, seeking the education minister to resign.

After closing the parliament building’s gates, the cops had allegedly started using sticks and tear gas to disperse the crowd from their sights. A few protestors have revealed that they suffered some injuries due to the police wielding canes too but a few reportedly also threw stones.

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WATCH: Olympic Medallist Bajrang Punia Joins Students’ Protests Sharing Strong Message
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WATCH: Olympic Medallist Bajrang Punia Joins Students’ Protests Sharing Strong Message

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WATCH: Olympic Medallist Bajrang Punia Joins Students’ Protests Sharing Strong Message
WATCH: Olympic Medallist Bajrang Punia Joins Students’ Protests Sharing Strong Message
WATCH: Olympic Medallist Bajrang Punia Joins Students’ Protests Sharing Strong Message
WATCH: Olympic Medallist Bajrang Punia Joins Students’ Protests Sharing Strong Message

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