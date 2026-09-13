LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WATCH: Pakistan All-Rounder Salman Ali Agha Scores Triple-Hundred In President’s Cup, Days After Being Sent Home From England Tour

WATCH: Pakistan All-Rounder Salman Ali Agha Scores Triple-Hundred In President’s Cup, Days After Being Sent Home From England Tour

Days after being dropped and sent home from the England tour, Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has racked up a triple hundred in the President's Cup match for the Kingsmen Academy against the MIT Solutions in Abbottabad.

WATCH: Pakistan All-Rounder Salman Ali Agha Scores Triple-Hundred In President's Cup, Days After Being Sent Home From England Tour. (Image Credits: X)
WATCH: Pakistan All-Rounder Salman Ali Agha Scores Triple-Hundred In President's Cup, Days After Being Sent Home From England Tour. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 16:23 IST

ENG vs PAK: Days after being dropped and sent home from the England tour, Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has racked up a triple hundred in the President’s Cup match for the Kingsmen Academy against the MIT Solutions in Abbottabad. The spin-bowling all-rounder hammered an unbeaten 300 as he made a statement to the selectors, seemingly wanting to return to the Test side.

ENG vs PAK: Why was Salman Ali Agha sent home from the England tour?

Salman was one of the seven players sent home from the tour, a decision triggered from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the sub-continent nation found themselves 0-2 behind in the three-Test series. The 32-year-old had a dramatic two weeks, going from captaining Pakistan in the first Test at the Headingley in Leeds, followed by getting dropped for the second at the Lord’s Cricket Ground and finally getting sent home ahead of the final Test. Captaining the national side for the first time in Tests, Agha made scores of 21 and 4 as Pakistan lost by an innings in Leeds. Babar’s return to the fold for the second Test didn’t make much of a difference as the visitors lost again to allow England to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. It was only in the third Test that Pakistan showed some fight, highlighted by erasing a 320-run deficit after being bowled out for 133 in their first innings. But they could only set the Englishmen a 130-run target in the fourth innings as the hosts sealed a 3-0 whitewash with an eight-wicket win.

You Might Be Interested In

Meanwhile, Agha needed only 336 deliveries to reach the 330-run mark for the first time in first-class cricket, eclipsing his previous best of 169.

ENG vs PAK: Will Salman Ali Agha be recalled for Pakistan’s next Test series

Whether the right-hander will be recalled for Pakistan’s next Test series remains uncertain, Agha will certainly be part of the selection discussions.

Their next Test series will be at home, hosting Sri Lanka for a couple of matches in November 2026 in Rawalpindi and Lahore. Pakistan are currently at the bottom of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) standings with only two wins from nine games, suffering seven defeats. They are almost unlikely to make it to the final.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Pakistan All-Rounder Salman Ali Agha Scores Triple-Hundred In President’s Cup, Days After Being Sent Home From England Tour
Tags: ENG vs PAKEngland National Cricket TeamPakistan national cricket teamSalman Ali Agha

RELATED News

SA vs AUS: Former Mumbai Indians Star Added To South Africa’s ODI Squad To Face Australia As Injury Replacement

Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India Edge China Out 1-0 To Complete Hat-Trick Of Title Wins

Sher-E-Punjab 2026 Final: Check Amritsar Soormas vs Ludhiana Lions Preview, Predicted Lineups, Timings, Live Streaming And More

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Why Is Julian Alvarez Not Playing Today’s La Liga Clash? Here Are All Latest Updates

Levante vs Barcelona La Liga Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Lamine Yamal and Co Continue Flawless Run? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI

LATEST NEWS

‘People Have Been Cheated Twice’: Kejriwal Makes Big Move In Goa, Announces ‘Goa First’ Alliance

KBC 18: Arpita Jha Reaches Rs 1 Crore Question After Family’s Debt Crisis, Recalls Father’s Suicidal Thoughts

Houthis Capture Tiny Mayun Island, Why This Small Rock Could Trouble Saudi Arabia And Global Shipping

Levante vs Barcelona La Liga Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Lamine Yamal and Co Continue Flawless Run? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI

WATCH: Pakistan All-Rounder Salman Ali Agha Scores Triple-Hundred In President’s Cup, Days After Being Sent Home From England Tour

India vs Afghanistan Match Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs AFG 1st T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Julian Alvarez Star for Los Rojiblancos? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

IPL 2027: Delhi Capitals Set To Announce Yuvraj Singh And Sourav Ganguly In Their Coaching Staff | Report

Man Utd vs Man City Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Erling Haaland Help City Continue Flawless Run? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

Veena Malik ‘MMS’ Goes Viral Again: What Was The Truth Behind The Alleged Private Video?

WATCH: Pakistan All-Rounder Salman Ali Agha Scores Triple-Hundred In President’s Cup, Days After Being Sent Home From England Tour

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Pakistan All-Rounder Salman Ali Agha Scores Triple-Hundred In President’s Cup, Days After Being Sent Home From England Tour

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Pakistan All-Rounder Salman Ali Agha Scores Triple-Hundred In President’s Cup, Days After Being Sent Home From England Tour
WATCH: Pakistan All-Rounder Salman Ali Agha Scores Triple-Hundred In President’s Cup, Days After Being Sent Home From England Tour
WATCH: Pakistan All-Rounder Salman Ali Agha Scores Triple-Hundred In President’s Cup, Days After Being Sent Home From England Tour
WATCH: Pakistan All-Rounder Salman Ali Agha Scores Triple-Hundred In President’s Cup, Days After Being Sent Home From England Tour
WATCH: Pakistan All-Rounder Salman Ali Agha Scores Triple-Hundred In President’s Cup, Days After Being Sent Home From England Tour

QUICK LINKS