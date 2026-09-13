WATCH: Pakistan All-Rounder Salman Ali Agha Scores Triple-Hundred In President’s Cup, Days After Being Sent Home From England Tour

ENG vs PAK: Days after being dropped and sent home from the England tour, Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has racked up a triple hundred in the President’s Cup match for the Kingsmen Academy against the MIT Solutions in Abbottabad. The spin-bowling all-rounder hammered an unbeaten 300 as he made a statement to the selectors, seemingly wanting to return to the Test side.

ENG vs PAK: Why was Salman Ali Agha sent home from the England tour?

Salman was one of the seven players sent home from the tour, a decision triggered from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the sub-continent nation found themselves 0-2 behind in the three-Test series. The 32-year-old had a dramatic two weeks, going from captaining Pakistan in the first Test at the Headingley in Leeds, followed by getting dropped for the second at the Lord’s Cricket Ground and finally getting sent home ahead of the final Test. Captaining the national side for the first time in Tests, Agha made scores of 21 and 4 as Pakistan lost by an innings in Leeds. Babar’s return to the fold for the second Test didn’t make much of a difference as the visitors lost again to allow England to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. It was only in the third Test that Pakistan showed some fight, highlighted by erasing a 320-run deficit after being bowled out for 133 in their first innings. But they could only set the Englishmen a 130-run target in the fourth innings as the hosts sealed a 3-0 whitewash with an eight-wicket win.

Triple century for Salman Ali Agha playing for Kingsmen in the President’s Cup final 💯 pic.twitter.com/4GLiZ8HbiA — Usman (@jamilmusman_) September 13, 2026

Meanwhile, Agha needed only 336 deliveries to reach the 330-run mark for the first time in first-class cricket, eclipsing his previous best of 169.

ENG vs PAK: Will Salman Ali Agha be recalled for Pakistan’s next Test series

Whether the right-hander will be recalled for Pakistan’s next Test series remains uncertain, Agha will certainly be part of the selection discussions.

Their next Test series will be at home, hosting Sri Lanka for a couple of matches in November 2026 in Rawalpindi and Lahore. Pakistan are currently at the bottom of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) standings with only two wins from nine games, suffering seven defeats. They are almost unlikely to make it to the final.