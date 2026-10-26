WATCH: Pakistan Win Thriller Contest by One Wicket as Shadab Khan Shines With Unbeaten Ton | PAK vs ENG, 4th ODI

PAK vs ENG, 4th ODI: Pakistan pulled off a remarkable one-wicket victory over England in their ODI Tri-Series encounter at Gaddafi Stadium, thanks to a sensational unbeaten century from Shadab Khan. Chasing 242, Pakistan were struggling at 154/9 before Shadab and Haris Rauf combined for a record-breaking 89-run partnership for the final wicket. Shadab remained unbeaten on 113 as Pakistan reached 243/9 to secure their place in the final, while England suffered their third consecutive defeat in the tournament.

PAK vs ENG, 4th ODI: Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs England, 4th ODI, Tri-Series

Pakistan vs England, 4th ODI, Tri-Series Venue: Gaddafi Stadium

Gaddafi Stadium Result: Pakistan won by one wicket

Pakistan won by one wicket Pakistan: 243/9

243/9 England: 241 all out in 49.3 overs

Shadab Khan Scripts Stunning Pakistan Comeback

Pakistan appeared on the verge of defeat at 154/9 before Shadab and Rauf produced an extraordinary recovery. Shadab scored an unbeaten 113, while Rauf contributed seven not out off 19 balls. Their 89-run stand became the highest 10th-wicket partnership in a successful ODI run chase.

Shadab survived a major scare on 97 when he was initially given out leg-before against Gus Atkinson. A review revealed an inside edge, allowing him to continue. With nine runs needed, he smashed Atkinson for a six over mid-off before Rauf struck a delivery from debutant Henry Crocombe back down the ground. Crocombe could not hold the return catch, and the ball raced away for the winning runs.

Ben Duckett Century Goes in Vain

Earlier, England posted 241 before being bowled out in 49.3 overs. Ben Duckett top-scored with 105, while Sam Curran made 42 and Jamie Overton contributed 43. Gus Atkinson added a valuable 40 to help England cross the 200-run mark.

Shaheen Shah Afridi led Pakistan’s bowling attack with four wickets for 46 runs, triggering England’s early collapse to 53/4. Overton later claimed three wickets for 43 runs, but England’s bowlers could not prevent Pakistan’s dramatic escape.

Pakistan Qualify for Final as England Struggle

The thrilling victory confirmed Pakistan’s place in the Tri-Series final, while England’s third consecutive defeat left their qualification hopes in difficulty. Shadab’s match-winning innings and the record partnership with Rauf proved decisive in one of the most dramatic finishes of the tournament.