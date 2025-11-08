Watch: Pakistan’s Abbas Afridi Smashes 6 Sixes In An Over At Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Pakistani cricketer Abbas Afridi lit up the Hong Kong Sixes on Friday, smashing six consecutive sixes in one over. The 24-year-old right-hander equalled the world record by hitting six maximums off Yasin Patel, leaving the crowd at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok stunned.

Afridi’s knock of 55 runs came off just 12 balls while Pakistan was chasing 124 in the six-over-per-side match. The thrilling contest went right down to the wire, with Pakistan clinching victory off the final ball.

🚨Big win for Pakistan against Kuwait in the Hong Kong Super Sixes! 🔥 They beat Kuwait by 4 wickets, with Abbas Afridi smashing six sixes in an over! 🤯#HongKongSixes pic.twitter.com/WjppEmAqTx — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) November 7, 2025

Despite his batting display, Afridi’s international career has been relatively quiet so far. He last represented Pakistan in July 2024 against Bangladesh, having made his debut earlier that year against New Zealand. Since then, he has featured in 24 T20 matches, scoring 134 runs at an average of 12.18 and a strike rate of 112.61.

The Hong Kong Sixes tournament is a unique, fast-paced cricket format recognised by the ICC. Each team comprises six players, and every match lasts only six overs per side.

All players, except the wicketkeeper, are required to bowl one over. Designed for quick and entertaining cricket, the tournament attracts global talent and is known for high-scoring games and big hits.

First held in 1992, the Hong Kong Sixes has become a fan favourite for its festival-like atmosphere and non-stop action. After returning in 2024 following a break, it continues to grow in popularity.

