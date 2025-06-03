Watch: Preity Zinta Looks Disheartened As Royal Challenger Bangalore Picks Their Maiden Title After 18 Years

The Narendra Modi Stadium was packed with fans buzzing with excitement for the IPL 2025 Final. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faced off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a thrilling battle for the coveted trophy. The atmosphere was electric, every ball followed closely by millions watching around the world. Both teams had a lot at stake, with RCB chasing a target of 191 runs.

Shreyas Iyer’s Early Dismissal Shakes Punjab Kings

The match took an intense turn when Shreyas Iyer, one of Punjab Kings’ most dependable batsmen, was dismissed for just 1 run. As PBKS tried to chase the tough target, Iyer’s dismissal came at a crucial moment.

The reaction of Preity Zinta when Shreyas Iyer got out. pic.twitter.com/TTMgFGFmjv — Rishabh Singh Parmar (@irishabhparmar) June 3, 2025

Romario Shepherd, the bowler from RCB, bowled a delivery outside the off-stump that seemed harmless at first. But Iyer, usually calm under pressure, attempted a lazy cut shot. The ball took a thick edge, and Jitesh Sharma, the wicketkeeper, barely moved as he caught it cleanly.

That moment silenced the Punjab camp and sent a wave of cheers through the RCB fans in the stadium. The hopes of PBKS hinged on Shreyas Iyer, and his early exit was a massive blow.

A Heartbreaking Moment for Punjab Co-Owner Preity Zinta

While the game continued on the field, the cameras briefly shifted to Punjab Kings’ co-owner, Preity Zinta. Known for her optimistic and spirited presence, the expression on her face told a different story.

Her hands were clasped tightly, lips pressed together, and her eyes glistened with a mix of disbelief and worry. It was clear this wasn’t just any game for her—it was a final 11 years in the making. The look of heartbreak on her face reflected the weight of that moment, as the title seemed to be slipping through their fingers.

Current Match Situation: Pressure Builds on PBKS

At the time of writing, Punjab Kings still needed 90 runs from 42 balls. Shashank Singh and Nehal Wadhera were at the crease, tasked with handling a huge amount of pressure. The lower-middle order had struggled to find form, making the task even more difficult.

With each dot ball, Royal Challengers Bangalore edged closer to winning their first IPL title, while Punjab Kings faced the possibility of yet another heartbreaking finish. The tension was palpable on and off the field.

What’s Next? A Battle of Nerves

Both teams have endured long waits for IPL glory. RCB’s fans have seen heartbreaks in the past, while PBKS have chased the title for over a decade without success. This final is not just about the trophy but about ending long-standing droughts.

As the match unfolds, every run, every wicket, every catch counts. Who will finally break their title jinx—RCB with their electric squad or Punjab Kings with their fighting spirit? The cricketing world watches, breath held, as this thrilling final reaches its climax.

