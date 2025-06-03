Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Watch: Preity Zinta Looks Disheartened As Royal Challenger Bangalore Picks Their Maiden Title After 18 Years

Watch: Preity Zinta Looks Disheartened As Royal Challenger Bangalore Picks Their Maiden Title After 18 Years

The Narendra Modi Stadium was packed with fans buzzing with excitement for the IPL 2025 Final. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faced off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a thrilling battle for the coveted trophy.

Watch: Preity Zinta Looks Disheartened As Royal Challenger Bangalore Picks Their Maiden Title After 18 Years

After years of near-misses and heartbreak, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally clinched their first-ever IPL title in 2025.


The Narendra Modi Stadium was packed with fans buzzing with excitement for the IPL 2025 Final. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faced off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a thrilling battle for the coveted trophy. The atmosphere was electric, every ball followed closely by millions watching around the world. Both teams had a lot at stake, with RCB chasing a target of 191 runs.

Shreyas Iyer’s Early Dismissal Shakes Punjab Kings

The match took an intense turn when Shreyas Iyer, one of Punjab Kings’ most dependable batsmen, was dismissed for just 1 run. As PBKS tried to chase the tough target, Iyer’s dismissal came at a crucial moment.

Romario Shepherd, the bowler from RCB, bowled a delivery outside the off-stump that seemed harmless at first. But Iyer, usually calm under pressure, attempted a lazy cut shot. The ball took a thick edge, and Jitesh Sharma, the wicketkeeper, barely moved as he caught it cleanly.

That moment silenced the Punjab camp and sent a wave of cheers through the RCB fans in the stadium. The hopes of PBKS hinged on Shreyas Iyer, and his early exit was a massive blow.

A Heartbreaking Moment for Punjab Co-Owner Preity Zinta

While the game continued on the field, the cameras briefly shifted to Punjab Kings’ co-owner, Preity Zinta. Known for her optimistic and spirited presence, the expression on her face told a different story.

Her hands were clasped tightly, lips pressed together, and her eyes glistened with a mix of disbelief and worry. It was clear this wasn’t just any game for her—it was a final 11 years in the making. The look of heartbreak on her face reflected the weight of that moment, as the title seemed to be slipping through their fingers.

Current Match Situation: Pressure Builds on PBKS

At the time of writing, Punjab Kings still needed 90 runs from 42 balls. Shashank Singh and Nehal Wadhera were at the crease, tasked with handling a huge amount of pressure. The lower-middle order had struggled to find form, making the task even more difficult.

With each dot ball, Royal Challengers Bangalore edged closer to winning their first IPL title, while Punjab Kings faced the possibility of yet another heartbreaking finish. The tension was palpable on and off the field.

What’s Next? A Battle of Nerves

Both teams have endured long waits for IPL glory. RCB’s fans have seen heartbreaks in the past, while PBKS have chased the title for over a decade without success. This final is not just about the trophy but about ending long-standing droughts.

As the match unfolds, every run, every wicket, every catch counts. Who will finally break their title jinx—RCB with their electric squad or Punjab Kings with their fighting spirit? The cricketing world watches, breath held, as this thrilling final reaches its climax.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Final Controversy: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Umpires For Ignoring Virat Kohli’s ‘Dangerous’ Act

Filed under

IPL 2025 Preity Zinta RCB

After 18 seasons of heart

’10 times More Special’: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win IPL 2025, Why’s This Victory Special?
June 3, 2025, will go dow

‘Feels Like Diwali’: Bengaluru City Erupts in Celebration As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Finally Win IPL...
newsx

‘My Heart is With Bangalore, My Soul is With Bangalore’: Virat Kohli’s Emotional Outpouring After...
After years of near-misse

Royal Challengers Bangalore Wins IPL 2025: These Are the Highest Paid Players On The Team
Danny DeVito, the beloved

Did Danny DeVito Admit to Having a Crush on Michelle Pfeiffer During Batman Returns: “She...
As soon as the final ball

Caught On Camera: Emotional Moment Between Teary Eyed Virat Kohli And Wife Anushka Sharma Goes...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

’10 times More Special’: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win IPL 2025, Why’s This Victory Special?

’10 times More Special’: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win IPL 2025, Why’s This Victory Special?

‘Feels Like Diwali’: Bengaluru City Erupts in Celebration As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Finally Win IPL After 18 Years

‘Feels Like Diwali’: Bengaluru City Erupts in Celebration As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Finally Win IPL...

‘My Heart is With Bangalore, My Soul is With Bangalore’: Virat Kohli’s Emotional Outpouring After RCB’s Historic IPL Win

‘My Heart is With Bangalore, My Soul is With Bangalore’: Virat Kohli’s Emotional Outpouring After...

Royal Challengers Bangalore Wins IPL 2025: These Are the Highest Paid Players On The Team

Royal Challengers Bangalore Wins IPL 2025: These Are the Highest Paid Players On The Team

Did Danny DeVito Admit to Having a Crush on Michelle Pfeiffer During Batman Returns: “She Was a Goddess”?

Did Danny DeVito Admit to Having a Crush on Michelle Pfeiffer During Batman Returns: “She...

Entertainment

Did Danny DeVito Admit to Having a Crush on Michelle Pfeiffer During Batman Returns: “She Was a Goddess”?

Did Danny DeVito Admit to Having a Crush on Michelle Pfeiffer During Batman Returns: “She

The Traitors Trailer: Anshula Kapoor Downplays Maheep Kapoor with ‘Koi Saga Nahi…’, Arjun Kapoor Foresees ‘Family Feud to Begin

The Traitors Trailer: Anshula Kapoor Downplays Maheep Kapoor with ‘Koi Saga Nahi…’, Arjun Kapoor Foresees

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab And Shahid Kapoor’s Next With Vishal Bhardwaj To Clash At Box Office On December 5

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab And Shahid Kapoor’s Next With Vishal Bhardwaj To Clash At Box

Kangana Ranaut Applauds Legendary Filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Calls Him A ‘Yogi’ At 95

Kangana Ranaut Applauds Legendary Filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Calls Him A ‘Yogi’ At 95

‘There Should Be A Voice And That’s Why I Went Into Politics’ Says Kamal Haasan | NewsX Exclusive

‘There Should Be A Voice And That’s Why I Went Into Politics’ Says Kamal Haasan

Lifestyle

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?