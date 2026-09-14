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Home > Sports News > Watch: Red-Faced Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai International Stadium After India Refuse to Take Women’s Asia Cup Trophy

Watch: Red-Faced Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai International Stadium After India Refuse to Take Women’s Asia Cup Trophy

Women's Asia Cup 2026: Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi was seen leaving the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after India refused to accept the Women's Asia Cup 2026 trophy from him following their emphatic victory over Sri Lanka. The incident on Sunday (Sep 13) has sparked controversy and attracted widespread attention on social media. Here are all the latest details from the trophy presentation controversy.

Watch: Red-Faced Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai International Stadium After India Refuse to Take Women's Asia Cup Trophy
Watch: Red-Faced Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai International Stadium After India Refuse to Take Women's Asia Cup Trophy

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 10:49 IST

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi was seen leaving the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after India refused to accept the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 trophy from him following their emphatic victory over Sri Lanka. The incident on Sunday (Sep 13) has sparked controversy and attracted widespread attention on social media. Here are all the latest details from the trophy presentation controversy.

Watch Video: Naqvi Leaves Dubai Stadium After Trophy Fiasco

Naqvi was seen leaving the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after the Indian women’s cricket team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from him. The ACC chief had been present at the venue for the presentation ceremony but India’s players did not collect the trophy from him after winning the final.

The incident quickly became a major talking point, with footage of Naqvi leaving the stadium circulating widely on social media. The controversy came after India completed a dominant victory over Sri Lanka to lift the Women’s Asia Cup trophy.

Naqvi Was Present During Asia Cup Presentation

According to reports, Naqvi arrived at the venue earlier in the day with the intention of presenting the Asia Cup trophy as part of his responsibilities as ACC chief. He was also present during the presentation ceremony and handed Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu a cheque for finishing runners-up.

However, the Indian team did not accept the trophy from Naqvi after winning the final. The development led to a lengthy wait around the trophy presentation before India completed its celebrations without receiving the silverware from the ACC chief.

India Refuse to Accept Women’s Asia Cup Trophy

The final ball of the match was bowled at 11:25 PM IST, after which broadcasters interviewed India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and other members of the team. Such interviews are generally conducted after the presentation ceremony, but the trophy presentation did not proceed as expected.

The situation also brought back memories of the men’s Asia Cup controversy at the same venue almost a year ago. India’s men’s team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, had also refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, resulting in another prolonged wait and an unresolved presentation.

India Beat Sri Lanka to Win Record-Extending Eighth Asia Cup Title

On the field, India produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Sri Lanka and win a record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup title. The Indian openers set the foundation for a huge total, with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana both scoring impressive half-centuries.

Verma smashed 68 runs, while Mandhana contributed 59 as India posted a massive 183 for 5 in their 20 overs. The Indian bowlers then completed the job by restricting Sri Lanka to 111 in 20 overs.

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Watch: Red-Faced Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai International Stadium After India Refuse to Take Women’s Asia Cup Trophy
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Watch: Red-Faced Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai International Stadium After India Refuse to Take Women’s Asia Cup Trophy

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Watch: Red-Faced Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai International Stadium After India Refuse to Take Women’s Asia Cup Trophy
Watch: Red-Faced Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai International Stadium After India Refuse to Take Women’s Asia Cup Trophy
Watch: Red-Faced Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai International Stadium After India Refuse to Take Women’s Asia Cup Trophy
Watch: Red-Faced Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai International Stadium After India Refuse to Take Women’s Asia Cup Trophy
Watch: Red-Faced Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai International Stadium After India Refuse to Take Women’s Asia Cup Trophy

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