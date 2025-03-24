Watch | Rishabh Pant Falls For A Duck In IPL 2025 Clash Against DC

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant had a forgettable IPL 2025 debut for his new team, getting dismissed for a six-ball duck against Delhi Capitals in Vizag.

In a disappointing turn of events for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), captain Rishabh Pant was dismissed for a six-ball duck against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 4 of the IPL 2025 season. Playing at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Pant’s early exit added pressure to LSG’s batting lineup.

Pant’s Struggle Ends in a Soft Dismissal

Pant, who returned to IPL action after a significant gap, was unable to get off the mark. Facing Kuldeep Yadav, the left-hander looked uncomfortable at the crease, struggling to find his rhythm. On his sixth delivery, he attempted to take on the spinner but mistimed his shot, sending a simple catch to Faf du Plessis at long-off.

Kuldeep Yadav dismisses LSG captain Rishabh Pant after Nicholas Pooran smashed 4 sixes in the 7th over, with a dropped catch adding to the drama. Mitchell Marsh then went on to dismantle DC's bowling attack.#IPL2025 #DCvsLSG #DCvLSG #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/aBbPgaOfZE — Prashant Shekhar Mishra (@SrPsm007) March 24, 2025

Kuldeep Yadav’s Impactful Spell

Kuldeep, known for his variations, bowled a well-flighted delivery that lured Pant into a big shot. However, the LSG skipper failed to generate the required power, resulting in a straightforward catch. This breakthrough provided DC with an early advantage, putting LSG on the back foot.

LSG Under Pressure After Pant’s Dismissal

With their captain dismissed without scoring, LSG had to rely on their middle order to recover from the early setback. Pant’s form remains a key concern for the team as they look to bounce back in the tournament.

His return to competitive cricket after an extended break was highly anticipated, but his first innings in IPL 2025 ended in disappointment. Fans and analysts will now be keenly watching his upcoming performances to see if he can rediscover his best form in the high-stakes tournament.

