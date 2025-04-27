After being asked to bat first, MI put up an imposing total of 215 runs and then wrapped up LSG’s innings at 161 within the allotted 20 overs.

Watch: Rishabh Pant's Hilarious Reaction To Ravi Bishnoi's Massive Six Off Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians continued their winning momentum in the IPL 2025 season by defeating Lucknow Super Giants by a convincing margin of 54 runs. The thrilling encounter took place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 27.

Bishnoi’s Stunning Six Leaves Pant In Splits

One of the most talked-about moments from the game came late in LSG’s innings when Ravi Bishnoi pulled off a surprising feat against Jasprit Bumrah.

On the final ball of the 18th over, Bumrah delivered a length ball, and Bishnoi responded by launching it for a mighty six straight down the ground.

Following the unexpected big hit, Bishnoi celebrated flamboyantly, catching the attention of everyone, including LSG captain Rishabh Pant, who was seen reacting hilariously from the dugout.

Bishnoi reaction after hitting a six against Bumrah 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9A1Vav4EwT — ` (@FourOverthrows) April 27, 2025

Fans wasted no time in sharing the clip of Bishnoi’s six and Pant’s priceless expression on X, and it quickly took the internet by storm.

Rickelton and Surya Steal The Show With The Bat

Earlier in the match, Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav provided the perfect platform for Mumbai Indians with their explosive half-centuries.

Rickelton smashed 58 runs from just 32 balls, hammering six boundaries and four sixes along the way.

Suryakumar Yadav, true to his reputation, played a stunning knock of 54 runs in just 28 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes.

Their brilliant knocks ensured that MI crossed the 200-run mark, setting a daunting target for Lucknow Super Giants to chase.

Suryakumar Yadav Enters Record Books

During his innings, Suryakumar not only delighted the Wankhede crowd but also etched his name into the record books.

He became the fastest Indian player to reach 4000 IPL runs in terms of balls faced.

Moreover, he surpassed Kieron Pollard’s tally of 3412 runs to become the second-highest run-scorer for Mumbai Indians in IPL history.

While Pollard scored his runs across 189 matches for MI between 2010 and 2022, Surya achieved his new milestone in just 106 games, now sitting at 3413 runs.

