Sunday, February 9, 2025
Watch | Rohit Sharma Halts DJ Chaos After Floodlight Failure In Cuttack ODI

Floodlight failure and DJ chaos stalled India vs England’s second ODI in Cuttack. Rohit Sharma's reaction to the disruption went viral as India dominated the chase.

Watch | Rohit Sharma Halts DJ Chaos After Floodlight Failure In Cuttack ODI


The second ODI between India and England at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, saw an unexpected interruption due to a floodlight failure, momentarily halting India’s chase of 305. As Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill dominated England’s bowling attack with a stunning opening partnership, the match was briefly paused due to the lighting issue.

While the technical team swiftly restored the floodlights, another bizarre delay occurred as loud music from the stadium’s DJ disrupted proceedings just as play was about to resume. Rohit Sharma, visibly frustrated, gestured towards the DJ booth, signaling to lower the volume, a moment that was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media.

Despite the distractions, India remained in control of the chase. Rohit Sharma led the charge with a blistering half-century, launching attacks on England’s bowlers, while Shubman Gill settled in before shifting gears. At the time of the interruptions, India stood at 91/0 in 12 overs, firmly in command of the run chase.

The unusual series of events, from the floodlight mishap to the unexpected DJ confusion, left fans amused, with Rohit Sharma’s intervention becoming one of the talking points of the game.

ALSO READ: Varun Chakravarthy Makes Shock ODI Debut At 33 – Will He Join India’s Champions Trophy Squad?

