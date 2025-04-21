Rohit Sharma made a thunderous return to form with a match-winning knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025, drawing massive cheers from the Wankhede crowd.

Watch: Rohit Sharma's 'Iconic' Walk After Brilliant Knock vs CSK In IPL 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) shared a now-viral video of Rohit’s calm and confident walk back to the dressing room after the innings, capturing a moment fans are calling “iconic.”

An Iconic Walk and a Moment to Remember

As the seasoned opener walked off the field, having powered MI to victory with a sublime unbeaten 76 off 45 balls, fans erupted in chants celebrating his resurgence.

The video showed Rohit climbing the stairs back to the dressing room, visibly satisfied, raising his bat to the applauding crowd. A member of the MI media team greeted him with a simple yet heartfelt, “Played, Ro.”

That short clip has since captured hearts on social media, symbolizing not just a great knock but a powerful statement from the former captain.

CSK Bowlers Left Chasing Shadows

Rohit was in full flow from the start, dispatching CSK bowlers to all parts of the ground. He looked unstoppable as he struck 4 boundaries and cleared the ropes 6 times with elegant ease.

Opening alongside Ryan Rickelton, who chipped in with a quick 24 from 19 balls, Rohit set the tone early during the 63-run opening stand.

After Rickelton’s dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav joined Rohit in the middle, and the duo stitched together a blazing unbeaten 114-run partnership.

Yadav played his part with a stunning 68* off just 30 deliveries, but the spotlight remained firmly on Rohit’s commanding presence at the crease.

Shutting Down the Doubters in Style

With his form under question and critics suggesting his time might be up, Rohit delivered the perfect reply.

Awarded the ‘Player of the Match’, he reminded everyone why he remains one of the most dangerous batters in the game.

At a packed Wankhede, in a high-stakes match against arch-rivals CSK, Rohit Sharma didn’t just find form—he made a statement.

