Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Watch: Rohit Sharma’s Massive Six Off Harshit Rana Stuns KKR, But Low Scores Persist

Watch: Rohit Sharma’s Massive Six Off Harshit Rana Stuns KKR, But Low Scores Persist

Despite his stunning shot, Rohit couldn’t capitalize on the momentum. He fell for just 13 runs, dismissed by KKR’s star all-rounder Andre Russell.

Watch: Rohit Sharma’s Massive Six Off Harshit Rana Stuns KKR, But Low Scores Persist

Rohit Sharma


Rohit Sharma gave the Wankhede crowd a moment to remember as he launched Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana for a colossal six during an IPL 2025 clash. However, despite the breathtaking shot, Rohit’s struggle with form continued as he was dismissed cheaply once again.

Chasing a modest target of 117 runs, MI got off to a quick start with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton at the crease. In the 4th over, Harshit Rana overstepped, offering Rohit a free-hit. Making the most of the opportunity, the MI opener effortlessly lofted the ball over long-off for a massive six, sending the Wankhede crowd into a frenzy. The timing and placement were impeccable, leaving the KKR pacer stunned.

Rohit’s Dismissal & Struggles in IPL 2025

Despite his stunning shot, Rohit couldn’t capitalize on the momentum. He fell for just 13 runs, dismissed by KKR’s star all-rounder Andre Russell. This continues Rohit’s poor run in IPL 2025, with scores of 0, 8, and 13 in his last three outings. The Indian captain had entered the tournament after a strong showing in the Champions Trophy final, but his form hasn’t translated into IPL success yet.

Despite Rohit’s early departure, MI remains in control of the chase. At the end of 8 overs, they had already scored 70 runs, needing only 47 more to seal the win. With a strong batting lineup, the five-time IPL champions are well on track to register a convincing victory over KKR at their home ground.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians’ Ashwani Kumar Makes Historic IPL Debut With Four-Wicket Haul

Filed under

MI vs KKR rohit sharma

newsx

Florida Influencer Shares Videos of Having Sex With Pet Chihuahua, Arrested
Stand-up comedian Kunal K

Kunal Kamra Slams Mumbai Police’s Home Visit, ‘A Waste Of Your Time & Public Resources’
newsx

Håkan Samuelsson Returns As Volvo Cars CEO As Jim Rowan Steps Down Amid Industry Turbulence
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Jailed Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize
The Delhi University Stud

DUSU Launches Rs 99,000 Scholarship For Female Students: Apply Before March 31
Kraigg Brathwaite has ste

Kraigg Brathwaite Quits As Test Captain, Shai Hope Appointed West Indies T20I Leader
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Florida Influencer Shares Videos of Having Sex With Pet Chihuahua, Arrested

Florida Influencer Shares Videos of Having Sex With Pet Chihuahua, Arrested

Kunal Kamra Slams Mumbai Police’s Home Visit, ‘A Waste Of Your Time & Public Resources’

Kunal Kamra Slams Mumbai Police’s Home Visit, ‘A Waste Of Your Time & Public Resources’

Håkan Samuelsson Returns As Volvo Cars CEO As Jim Rowan Steps Down Amid Industry Turbulence

Håkan Samuelsson Returns As Volvo Cars CEO As Jim Rowan Steps Down Amid Industry Turbulence

Jailed Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

Jailed Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

DUSU Launches Rs 99,000 Scholarship For Female Students: Apply Before March 31

DUSU Launches Rs 99,000 Scholarship For Female Students: Apply Before March 31

Entertainment

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black Dagger’

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Lifestyle

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok