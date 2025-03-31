Watch: Rohit Sharma’s Massive Six Off Harshit Rana Stuns KKR, But Low Scores Persist

Despite his stunning shot, Rohit couldn’t capitalize on the momentum. He fell for just 13 runs, dismissed by KKR’s star all-rounder Andre Russell.

Rohit Sharma gave the Wankhede crowd a moment to remember as he launched Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana for a colossal six during an IPL 2025 clash. However, despite the breathtaking shot, Rohit’s struggle with form continued as he was dismissed cheaply once again.

Chasing a modest target of 117 runs, MI got off to a quick start with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton at the crease. In the 4th over, Harshit Rana overstepped, offering Rohit a free-hit. Making the most of the opportunity, the MI opener effortlessly lofted the ball over long-off for a massive six, sending the Wankhede crowd into a frenzy. The timing and placement were impeccable, leaving the KKR pacer stunned.

Stood & dispatched! 💥 Making most of the free-hit, #RohitSharma smashes the first maximum of the run-chase! Advertisement · Scroll to continue Watch LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/SVxDX5nV7f#IPLonJioStar 👉 #MIvKKR | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 3 & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/WeUdSSqrvF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 31, 2025

Rohit’s Dismissal & Struggles in IPL 2025

Despite his stunning shot, Rohit couldn’t capitalize on the momentum. He fell for just 13 runs, dismissed by KKR’s star all-rounder Andre Russell. This continues Rohit’s poor run in IPL 2025, with scores of 0, 8, and 13 in his last three outings. The Indian captain had entered the tournament after a strong showing in the Champions Trophy final, but his form hasn’t translated into IPL success yet.

Despite Rohit’s early departure, MI remains in control of the chase. At the end of 8 overs, they had already scored 70 runs, needing only 47 more to seal the win. With a strong batting lineup, the five-time IPL champions are well on track to register a convincing victory over KKR at their home ground.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians’ Ashwani Kumar Makes Historic IPL Debut With Four-Wicket Haul