Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • Watch, Rohit Sharma’s Savage Reaction After Hardik Pandya’s Over: India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy

Watch, Rohit Sharma’s Savage Reaction After Hardik Pandya’s Over: India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy

India's captain Rohit Sharma showed visible frustration during the Champions Trophy final in Dubai when his pace-bowling all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, had a tough spell against New Zealand.

Watch, Rohit Sharma’s Savage Reaction After Hardik Pandya’s Over: India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy


India’s captain Rohit Sharma showed visible frustration during the Champions Trophy final in Dubai when his pace-bowling all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, had a tough spell against New Zealand. In a crucial moment of the game, Pandya conceded 16 runs in an over, much to the dismay of Sharma, who couldn’t hide his displeasure. His disappointed expression and choice of expletives made it clear he was unhappy with the over, as New Zealand’s aggressive start gained momentum.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

New Zealand’s Dominant Start

The match saw New Zealand’s captain, Mitchell Santner, winning the toss and opting to bat first, a decision that immediately paid off. Pandya, sharing the new ball with Mohammed Shami, struggled right from the start. His second over proved costly, giving away 16 runs, including a six and two fours, with Rachin Ravindra leading the charge. This over turned the tide in favor of the Kiwis, setting a solid foundation for their innings.

India’s Bowling Struggles

India’s bowling woes continued as Shami, who had been steady until then, conceded 11 runs in his next over. By the end of the fifth over, New Zealand had moved from 10/0 to 37/0, with the momentum clearly shifting towards them. Pandya’s over was the second-most expensive in this year’s Champions Trophy, adding to the pressure on India’s bowling attack.

Rohit’s ‘Trump Card’ – Varun Chakravarthy

Seeing the game slip away, Rohit turned to his ‘trump card’ for the tournament, Varun Chakravarthy. However, the mystery spinner’s first delivery was a wide, adding to the frustration. Chakravarthy eventually gave away nine runs in the over, further compounding India’s problems.

Chakravarthy Breaks the Partnership

The breakthrough finally came when Chakravarthy got rid of Will Young, dismissing him LBW after a 57-run opening partnership between Young and Ravindra. This partnership was the highest opening stand India had conceded in the ongoing Champions Trophy, highlighting the pressure on the Indian bowlers.

New Zealand’s Strong Powerplay Score

New Zealand’s 69/1 after the first powerplay equaled the highest score in the Dubai Champions Trophy matches, matching India’s 69/1 against Bangladesh earlier in the tournament. The Kiwis were in a commanding position, but India clawed their way back into the game after the powerplay.

India Strikes Back: Kuldeep Removes Ravindra

Kuldeep Yadav was the next to strike, removing Ravindra for a well-made 37 off 29 balls, bringing New Zealand’s score to 69/2. It was a crucial breakthrough that gave India some hope as they fought to regain control in this thrilling encounter.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand Final Match: Indian Fans Perform Havan For India’s Win, WATCH

Filed under

Champions Trophy India vs New Zealand Rohit Sharma's Savage Reaction

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Golf Resort Vandalised Over His proposal To Empty Gaza Strip: Report

Trump Golf Resort Vandalised Over His proposal To Empty Gaza Strip: Report

New York Governor Declares Emergency As Wind-Driven Brush Fires Scorch Long Island

New York Governor Declares Emergency As Wind-Driven Brush Fires Scorch Long Island

Israeli Airstrike Targets Militants Planting Explosive Device In Northern Gaza

Israeli Airstrike Targets Militants Planting Explosive Device In Northern Gaza

ICC Champions Trophy Winners List (1998-2025): Who Will Claim Glory In 2025?

ICC Champions Trophy Winners List (1998-2025): Who Will Claim Glory In 2025?

Watch: Matt Henry’s Heartbreaking Reaction After Being Ruled Out of Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Watch: Matt Henry’s Heartbreaking Reaction After Being Ruled Out of Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Entertainment

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor And Actress

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women