Watch, Rohit Sharma’s Savage Reaction After Hardik Pandya’s Over: India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy

India’s captain Rohit Sharma showed visible frustration during the Champions Trophy final in Dubai when his pace-bowling all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, had a tough spell against New Zealand. In a crucial moment of the game, Pandya conceded 16 runs in an over, much to the dismay of Sharma, who couldn’t hide his displeasure. His disappointed expression and choice of expletives made it clear he was unhappy with the over, as New Zealand’s aggressive start gained momentum.

Rohit Sharma After Hardik Pandya Over😂😂😂 #Final #indvsnzfinal pic.twitter.com/uZdiQnLbxa — Satyajit 𝕏 (@satyajit_i) March 9, 2025

New Zealand’s Dominant Start

The match saw New Zealand’s captain, Mitchell Santner, winning the toss and opting to bat first, a decision that immediately paid off. Pandya, sharing the new ball with Mohammed Shami, struggled right from the start. His second over proved costly, giving away 16 runs, including a six and two fours, with Rachin Ravindra leading the charge. This over turned the tide in favor of the Kiwis, setting a solid foundation for their innings.

India’s Bowling Struggles

India’s bowling woes continued as Shami, who had been steady until then, conceded 11 runs in his next over. By the end of the fifth over, New Zealand had moved from 10/0 to 37/0, with the momentum clearly shifting towards them. Pandya’s over was the second-most expensive in this year’s Champions Trophy, adding to the pressure on India’s bowling attack.

Rohit’s ‘Trump Card’ – Varun Chakravarthy

Seeing the game slip away, Rohit turned to his ‘trump card’ for the tournament, Varun Chakravarthy. However, the mystery spinner’s first delivery was a wide, adding to the frustration. Chakravarthy eventually gave away nine runs in the over, further compounding India’s problems.

Chakravarthy Breaks the Partnership

The breakthrough finally came when Chakravarthy got rid of Will Young, dismissing him LBW after a 57-run opening partnership between Young and Ravindra. This partnership was the highest opening stand India had conceded in the ongoing Champions Trophy, highlighting the pressure on the Indian bowlers.

New Zealand’s Strong Powerplay Score

New Zealand’s 69/1 after the first powerplay equaled the highest score in the Dubai Champions Trophy matches, matching India’s 69/1 against Bangladesh earlier in the tournament. The Kiwis were in a commanding position, but India clawed their way back into the game after the powerplay.

India Strikes Back: Kuldeep Removes Ravindra

Kuldeep Yadav was the next to strike, removing Ravindra for a well-made 37 off 29 balls, bringing New Zealand’s score to 69/2. It was a crucial breakthrough that gave India some hope as they fought to regain control in this thrilling encounter.

