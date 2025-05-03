Home
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Watch: Romario Shepherd’s Monster Over That Sends CSK Into a Spin

Khaleel began with a slower one, but Shepherd launched it over mid-wicket with ease. The next delivery disappeared straight down the ground.

Romario Shepherd lit up the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with an electrifying display of power-hitting, turning a tense contest into a spectacle. Representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the all-rounder launched a brutal assault in the penultimate over against Khaleel Ahmed, smashing 33 runs — the most expensive over of IPL 2025.

Turning the Game Around in Just Six Deliveries

When Shepherd walked in during the 18th over, RCB was in trouble at 157/5, having lost three quick wickets for only 13 runs. Momentum had clearly shifted, and the innings seemed to be slipping.

His first few balls didn’t suggest what was about to unfold. Just one run came from the first three deliveries he faced. But then came Khaleel Ahmed — and a shift in tempo that stunned everyone.

Khaleel began with a slower one, but Shepherd launched it over mid-wicket with ease. The next delivery disappeared straight down the ground.

A slower ball outside off was sliced past short third man for four. Then came a full toss, and the West Indian was merciless, drilling it straight once more.

The most audacious strike came next. Khaleel tried to keep the ball out of reach with a wide, slower one. But Shepherd leaned into it and sent it soaring over deep point.

With the crowd already buzzing, a no-ball siren added to the drama. Khaleel responded with a perfectly placed wide yorker — a rare dot.

But Shepherd wasn’t done. A short ball was top-edged, flying over deep square leg to continue the carnage.

History-Making Finish for Shepherd

On the final ball of the innings, Shepherd brought up a jaw-dropping half-century, finishing with 53 not out from just 14 balls.

It wasn’t just a quick knock — it was historic. The innings marked the fastest fifty for RCB and tied for the second-fastest in IPL history.

Not the First Time Shepherd Has Done This

Interestingly, Shepherd is no stranger to these late-innings fireworks.

Just last season, while playing for Mumbai Indians, he had taken 32 runs off an over from Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals — hitting the exact same combination of four sixes and two boundaries.

Shepherd’s consistency in producing these explosive finishes is turning him into one of the most feared hitters in the IPL.

