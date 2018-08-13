England women's cricket star Danielle Wyatt and the master blaster's son Arjun Tendulkar seem to have a strong bond. The young all-rounder who is currently in London has been helping out with the groundsman duties and was even pictured selling radios outside the Lord's.

The Master Blaster's son, who recently made his debut for the Indian U-19 team in Sri Lanka, is in London for training with the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) youth setup.

Arjun Tendulkar who is presently in London has been spotted taking part in a number of activities, from groundsmen to selling digital radios outside the venue, but what has caught everybody’s attention was England women’s cricket team star Danielle Wyatt’s cheeky sweep at Arjun when rain interrupted play on Day 4 of the Test match.

The England cricket star posted an Instagram story with the picture of the rain-affected stadium and in the caption, she wrote – “Get to work @ArjunTendulkar24”.

Danielle Wyatt cheers Arjun Tendulkar, who's busy at Lord's. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3u0ykyrFgI — Sai Kishore (@SaiKishore537) August 12, 2018

A few days back, the young all-rounder was spotted by Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh selling radios outside Lord’s. Harbajhan took to Twitter to post a picture with the caption reading: “Look who selling radios @HomeOfCricket today.. sold 50 rush guys only few left junior @sachin_rt #Goodboy”.

Look who selling radios @HomeOfCricket today.. sold 50 rush guys only few left 😜 junior @sachin_rt #Goodboy pic.twitter.com/8TD2Rv6G1V — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 11, 2018

While he’s made headlines for his off-field doings at Lord’s, he shot to fame last month for his on-field performance.

Tendulkar took first wicket in his first over against Sri Lanka for the U-19 Test-series.

Though team India’s run against England has been a major embarrassment, the 3rd match at Trent bridge offers hope with Ben Stokes set to miss the match.

Stokes is facing a cricket discipline case, which has been put on hold pending the end of criminal proceedings, prompting speculations in the local media that he could miss the entire series.

