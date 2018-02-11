While posing for pictures with fans during the inaugural edition of the St Moritz Ice Cricket tournament, Shahid Afridi noticed that a girl had folded the Indian flag and asked her to straighten it out. The gesture is taking Twitter by storm as people feel that politics should always be kept aside and people must show respect for each other. The video comes at a time when many Indian themselves have landed in trouble for disrespecting the flag.

India and Pakistan might not share a great political relationship, but the people still have love and respect for each other in their heart. Don’t believe us? you might have to once you read this. while posing for pictures with fans during the inaugural edition of the St Moritz Ice Cricket tournament, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi asked an Indian fan to hold the country’s flag properly. The video is going viral on social media as people have been really touched by the Pakistani cricketer’s gesture.

The video comes at a time when many prominent personalities have come under the scanner of people for showing disrespect to national flag. Last year, PM Modi had faced severe criticism for sitting on the national flag and disrespecting it by wiping his face with it during an event. “Modi’s acts were an insult to the national flag and it hurt millions in the country,” the petitioner had said. Well, Shahid Afridi’s eye for the detail has certainly earned him many followers.

Check out some of the best reactions on Twitter.

“Shahid Afridi asks his Indian fan to open her flag and then poses for this exquisite photo. The message is, leave politics aside, and let cricket be. Well-done @SAfridiOfficial!”

“Probably the best thing you’d see on twitter today. Shahid Afridi asks an Indian fan to straighten out her Indian flag while posing for a photo in #Switzerland”

“Pakistani cricket legend, Shahid Afridi asks his Indian fan to unfold her flag and then poses happily for a photo with her. Little actions like these, bring the world closer and promote love and peace on the planet! Proud of you @SAfridiOfficial”

“Indian Fangirl Folded The Indian Flag While Taking A Picture With Shahid Afridi Thinking He Might Get In Trouble. #ShahidAfridi Asks Her “Flag Seedha Karo”. Thank You #Afridi, Lots Of Love From India. 🙏🇮🇳 #IceCricketChallenge #IceCricket #Pakistan”

“Shahid Afridi showing lots of neighbourly love”

