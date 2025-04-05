Home
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Sports»
  Watch: Shocking! Imam-Ul-Haq's Jaw Broken In Freak Accident, Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance

Watch: Shocking! Imam-Ul-Haq’s Jaw Broken In Freak Accident, Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq was involved in a frightening incident during the third ODI against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Watch: Shocking! Imam-Ul-Haq’s Jaw Broken In Freak Accident, Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance

Watch: Shocking! Imam-Ul-Haq's Jaw Broken in Freak Accident, Rushed to Hospital in Ambulance


Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq was involved in a frightening incident during the third ODI against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

While attempting a quick run between the wickets, Imam faced a freak accident. A throw directed at the non-striker’s end struck him unexpectedly, with the ball slipping into his helmet and hitting him directly on the jaw.

Pakistan Collapse After Bright Start in 3rd ODI

Despite the injury overshadowing much of the game, the match itself saw plenty of action. Due to a wet outfield, the contest was reduced to 42 overs per side.

Batting first, New Zealand posted a competitive total of 265. Debutant Rhys Mariu made an immediate impact with a calm and composed 58, giving the hosts a solid foundation.

Daryl Mitchell chipped in with a measured 43, while skipper Michael Bracewell finished with a flourish, smashing 59 off just 40 balls to push the total beyond 260.

In reply, Pakistan began well, thanks to a fluent half-century from captain Babar Azam. However, once he was dismissed, the batting order fell apart.

What looked like a promising chase quickly unraveled, and Pakistan eventually lost by 43 runs.

 

