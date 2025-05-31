Home
Watch: Shubman Gill’s Sister In Tears, GT Coach Ashish Nehra’s Son Devastated After IPL 2025 Eliminator Loss

GT head coach Ashish Nehra’s son was seen crying inconsolably, while captain Shubman Gill’s sister was also spotted in tears, comforted by those sitting next to her.

In a heartbreaking end to their IPL 2025 campaign, Gujarat Titans (GT) crashed out of the tournament after suffering a 20-run defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator on Friday. The high-voltage clash took place at the Mullanpur stadium and ended in an emotional rollercoaster for the GT camp, both on and off the field.

Chasing a mammoth target of 229, Gujarat Titans gave it their all with Sai Sudharsan playing a sensational knock to keep them in the hunt. However, the side fell short as momentum slipped away in the final overs. The loss not only crushed the team’s hopes of reaching Qualifier 2 but also left family members of players and staff visibly emotional in the stands.

In a heart-wrenching moment caught on camera, GT head coach Ashish Nehra’s son was seen crying inconsolably, while captain Shubman Gill’s sister was also spotted in tears, comforted by those sitting next to her. The emotional scenes quickly went viral on social media, reflecting the passion and pressure that comes with the IPL knockout stages.

Following the defeat, skipper Shubman Gill pointed out three crucial dropped catches that turned the tide in Mumbai’s favor. “It definitely wasn’t easy when we dropped three sitters. 210 would’ve been a par score, and we let it slip,” said Gill in the post-match interview.

Early in the innings, Gerald Coetzee dropped Rohit Sharma on just 3, and Kusal Mendis missed another golden opportunity when Rohit was on 12. Mendis later dropped a catch off Suryakumar Yadav in the 12th over, giving the aggressive batter a reprieve. Rohit capitalized on the errors and went on to score a brilliant 81 off 50 balls, while Hardik Pandya finished with a flurry, smashing three sixes in the death overs to push MI to an imposing 228/5.

Gujarat Titans fought hard, but Sai Sudharsan’s heroics weren’t enough as they fell short in a nail-biting contest. The loss meant that Mumbai Indians advanced to Qualifier 2, where they will face Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

For the Titans, the defeat brought heartbreak not just for players but for the families who have stood by them throughout the tournament. As the cameras zoomed in on teary eyes in the stands, the visuals served as a stark reminder of the emotional toll the sport takes on those behind the scenes.

