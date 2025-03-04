Home
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Watch | Steve Smith’s Unbelievable Escape Stuns India As Australia Battles In Champions Trophy Semi-Final

Steve Smith had a miraculous escape as the bails stayed intact despite the ball hitting the stumps. Jadeja, Chakravarthy, and Shami delivered crucial wickets for India.

Watch | Steve Smith’s Unbelievable Escape Stuns India As Australia Battles In Champions Trophy Semi-Final


In a dramatic twist during the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Australian captain Steve Smith had an extraordinary stroke of luck that left Indian players in disbelief.

On the final ball of the 14th over, Axar Patel delivered a sharp delivery to Smith, who got a thick inside edge onto his pad. The ball then rolled backward, striking the base of the off-stump, yet, miraculously, the bails remained in place.

Smith, assuming he was bowled, stood still, watching the ball crash into the stumps. However, since the bails never fully dislodged—a crucial requirement in cricket’s laws—he was deemed not out. The unusual moment left Indian captain Rohit Sharma and the entire team stunned, while Australia breathed a sigh of relief.

Australia Chooses to Bat, India Strikes Early

Earlier in the match, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against India. The game marked a highly anticipated rematch of the 2023 Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad, where Australia clinched their sixth ODI title.

However, Australia faced an early setback as young batter Cooper Connolly fell for a duck. Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who had earlier dropped Travis Head on zero, redeemed himself by dismissing Connolly and giving India a crucial breakthrough.

Travis Head’s Counterattack Ends as Chakravarthy Strikes

Travis Head, who had an early reprieve, counterattacked India’s bowling lineup with a flurry of boundaries. The aggressive left-hander smashed multiple fours and sixes before falling to India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Making an instant impact, Chakravarthy dismissed Head just as he was looking dangerous, providing India with another crucial breakthrough.

Smith Anchors Australia, Jadeja Strikes in Middle Overs

Despite losing partners at regular intervals, Steve Smith held firm in the middle. After building a crucial stand with Marnus Labuschagne, he reached his half-century, proving to be Australia’s key man in the innings.

However, Ravindra Jadeja soon turned the tide for India with his crafty left-arm spin. He first broke the developing partnership by trapping Labuschagne LBW for 29, reducing Australia to a vulnerable position. Jadeja then continued his fine spell by removing Josh Inglis for 11, preventing another partnership from flourishing.

As the match progressed, Australia fought to rebuild, while India’s bowlers kept striking at crucial moments, ensuring the semi-final remained a tense battle between the two cricketing giants.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia Semi-Final: Rohit Sharma Falls Early, Kohli And Iyer Steady India’s Chase

India vs Australia Champions Trophy semi-final Smith survives bowled Steve Smith lucky escape

