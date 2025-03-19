Indian football fans had plenty to cheer about as their beloved captain, Sunil Chhetri, made a triumphant return to international football, leading the team to a dominant 3-0 victory over Maldives in a friendly match on Wednesday.

95TH GOAL FOR SUNIL CHHETRI 🔥🔥🔥

🇮🇳 INDIA 3-0 MALDIVES 🇲🇻 India is totally dominating the Gameplay 💪

— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) March 19, 2025

Bheke and Colaco Set the Stage for Victory

India started the match with confidence, pressing hard against the Maldives’ defense. The breakthrough came in the 35th minute when Rahul Bheke found the back of the net, giving the home side a crucial 1-0 lead. The momentum continued in India’s favor as Liston Colaco doubled the advantage in the 66th minute, putting the team firmly in control of the game.

Chhetri’s Dream Comeback with 95th International Goal

The highlight of the match was undoubtedly the return of Sunil Chhetri to the national squad. The 40-year-old veteran, who had previously retired from international football in May last year, made an unforgettable impact. Chhetri, after being denied by the Maldives goalkeeper in the 47th minute, finally got his goal in the 77th minute with a stunning glancing header. This marked his 95th international goal, further cementing his legendary status in Indian football.

Marquez Secures First Win as Head Coach

This victory also held special significance for India’s head coach, Manolo Marquez. Appointed in July last year, Marquez had struggled to secure a win in his tenure so far, with India recording three draws and one loss under his leadership before this match. The convincing 3-0 victory against Maldives gave him his first win as India’s coach, bringing much-needed confidence to the squad ahead of their crucial upcoming matches.

India Prepares for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

The friendly match served as a vital preparation game for India ahead of their all-important AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh, set to take place at the same venue on March 25. Chhetri’s decision to come out of retirement earlier this month was largely influenced by his desire to help the national team successfully navigate these qualifiers.

Shillong Hosts Its First-Ever International Match

Maldives, ranked 162nd in the world, were always going to be the underdogs against 126th-ranked India. Despite their efforts, they were outclassed by a rejuvenated Indian side that showed renewed energy and attacking prowess.

Adding to the significance of this match, Shillong made history by hosting its first-ever international football game. The city witnessed an electrifying atmosphere, with passionate fans cheering their team to a well-deserved victory.

