Home > Sports > Watch: Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Teases Arshdeep Singh For His Batting During The T20 World Cup 2026 Opener Against USA

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Teases Arshdeep Singh For His Batting During The T20 World Cup 2026 Opener Against USA

Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 84 rescued India from collapse against USA, before he shared a light-hearted moment with Arshdeep Singh, joking about a batting promotion after their crucial partnership.

Arshdeep Singh Suryakumar Yadav (image credits : X)
Arshdeep Singh Suryakumar Yadav (image credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 8, 2026 13:41:59 IST

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Teases Arshdeep Singh For His Batting During The T20 World Cup 2026 Opener Against USA

India captain Suryakumar Yadav played a brilliant and calm innings and then shared a funny moment with Arshdeep Singh after India’s close win against the USA in their opening match of the T20 World Cup. The match was tense, but what followed brought smiles, especially a light-hearted exchange between the captain and the fast bowler.

After the game, Arshdeep posted a fun video on social media in his usual mock interview style. He asked Suryakumar about his match-saving knock and jokingly spoke about his own role in their late partnership. Suryakumar happily joined in the joke and said that Arshdeep had actually played a bigger part than him. He even joked that Arshdeep might get a batting promotion soon.

The humour came after a very serious situation on the field. India’s batting struggled badly against a disciplined USA side. Wickets kept falling, and none of the batters except Suryakumar were able to stay at the crease for long. At one point, India were in deep trouble at 77 for 6 and looked set for a very low total.

Suryakumar showed strong leadership and great composure. He batted through the innings and scored an unbeaten 84 runs from 49 balls. His knock included ten fours and four sixes. Arshdeep walked in at number nine and supported the captain well, adding 22 runs together. Arshdeep himself scored four important runs, which helped push India’s total to 161 for 9, a much better score than expected at one stage.

India’s bowlers then made sure the effort did not go to waste. Mohammed Siraj gave India an early boost with two wickets, while Axar Patel bowled tightly in the middle overs. Arshdeep Singh was excellent at the death and picked up two wickets while giving away very few runs. The USA were restricted to 132 for 8, giving India a hard-fought win. While India began their title defence with a victory, the match served as a reminder that no team can be taken lightly. The win also showed Suryakumar Yadav’s ability to lead from the front, both with the bat and with his positive attitude off the field.

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 1:41 PM IST
Watch: Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Teases Arshdeep Singh For His Batting During The T20 World Cup 2026 Opener Against USA

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Teases Arshdeep Singh For His Batting During The T20 World Cup 2026 Opener Against USA

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Teases Arshdeep Singh For His Batting During The T20 World Cup 2026 Opener Against USA
Watch: Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Teases Arshdeep Singh For His Batting During The T20 World Cup 2026 Opener Against USA
Watch: Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Teases Arshdeep Singh For His Batting During The T20 World Cup 2026 Opener Against USA
Watch: Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Teases Arshdeep Singh For His Batting During The T20 World Cup 2026 Opener Against USA

