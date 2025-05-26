Watch: Suryakumar Yadav’s Funny Game With Hardik Pandya Before Match Toss Sparks Laughs

He asked Pandya to choose between two fingers, turning it into a humorous decision-making game, essentially taking the pressure off his captain's shoulders.

Moments before a crucial IPL 2025 clash, Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya found himself in a classic dilemma—he couldn’t decide whether to bat or bowl first if he won the toss.

That’s when teammate Suryakumar Yadav stepped in with a playful trick that got everyone laughing.

Finger Game at the Toss Circle

In a video making rounds on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Suryakumar is seen joking around with Pandya near the toss area.

— Ajayschagne (@ajaxyzone) May 26, 2025

He asked Pandya to choose between two fingers, turning it into a humorous decision-making game, essentially taking the pressure off his captain’s shoulders.

However, the light-hearted moment didn’t end up influencing the game’s strategy.

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Pandya Admits to Toss Confusion

Speaking at the toss, Pandya confessed that the team hadn’t come to a definite decision either way.

“Looks like a good track, let’s see. It is a good toss to lose; we were not sure what to do. We didn’t mind either batting or bowling. We will put some runs and defend it,” he said.

He also reflected on how the team’s playoff hopes had unexpectedly revived in recent days.

“For us to be in this situation lot of results had to go our way, five days back we were not in this position and today we are, but being honest last 8-9 games have been like knockouts for us,” he added.

Mumbai’s Line-Up and Tactical Switch

Mumbai Indians made only one tweak for the match.

Ashwani Kumar is likely to feature as an impact substitute during the second innings.

Mumbai Indians XI:

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Subs:

Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju

