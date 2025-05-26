Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Watch: Suryakumar Yadav’s Funny Game With Hardik Pandya Before Match Toss Sparks Laughs

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav’s Funny Game With Hardik Pandya Before Match Toss Sparks Laughs

He asked Pandya to choose between two fingers, turning it into a humorous decision-making game, essentially taking the pressure off his captain's shoulders.

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav’s Funny Game With Hardik Pandya Before Match Toss Sparks Laughs

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's Funny Game With Hardik Pandya Before Match Toss Sparks Laughs


Moments before a crucial IPL 2025 clash, Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya found himself in a classic dilemma—he couldn’t decide whether to bat or bowl first if he won the toss.

That’s when teammate Suryakumar Yadav stepped in with a playful trick that got everyone laughing.

Finger Game at the Toss Circle

In a video making rounds on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Suryakumar is seen joking around with Pandya near the toss area.

He asked Pandya to choose between two fingers, turning it into a humorous decision-making game, essentially taking the pressure off his captain’s shoulders.

However, the light-hearted moment didn’t end up influencing the game’s strategy.

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Pandya Admits to Toss Confusion

Speaking at the toss, Pandya confessed that the team hadn’t come to a definite decision either way.

“Looks like a good track, let’s see. It is a good toss to lose; we were not sure what to do. We didn’t mind either batting or bowling. We will put some runs and defend it,” he said.

He also reflected on how the team’s playoff hopes had unexpectedly revived in recent days.

“For us to be in this situation lot of results had to go our way, five days back we were not in this position and today we are, but being honest last 8-9 games have been like knockouts for us,” he added.

Mumbai’s Line-Up and Tactical Switch

Mumbai Indians made only one tweak for the match.

Ashwani Kumar is likely to feature as an impact substitute during the second innings.

Mumbai Indians XI:
Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Subs:
Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju

ALSO READ: Ahead Of IPL 2025 Playoffs, RCB Adds Firepower With New Overseas Pacer Signing

 

Filed under

hardik pandya ipl Mumbai Indians suryakumar yadav

newsx

KKR Set To Part Ways with Venkatesh Iyer? Ex-India Star Spills the Beans
newsx

Ajit Doval To Skip Key Security Meet In Moscow Due To Illness
newsx

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav Creates Record: 600 Plus Runs In Multiple IPL Seasons
Spotlight On The Legend:

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was...
newsx

Who Is The New Assam Congress President? Answered
newsx

Priyank Panchal Calls It Quits: Announces Retirement From Cricket
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

KKR Set To Part Ways with Venkatesh Iyer? Ex-India Star Spills the Beans

KKR Set To Part Ways with Venkatesh Iyer? Ex-India Star Spills the Beans

Ajit Doval To Skip Key Security Meet In Moscow Due To Illness

Ajit Doval To Skip Key Security Meet In Moscow Due To Illness

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav Creates Record: 600 Plus Runs In Multiple IPL Seasons

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav Creates Record: 600 Plus Runs In Multiple IPL Seasons

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was A Parrot, Not Caged”

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was...

Who Is The New Assam Congress President? Answered

Who Is The New Assam Congress President? Answered

Entertainment

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was A Parrot, Not Caged”

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was

Mithi Scam Saga: Dino Morea’s Real-Life Thriller Unfolds As EOW Turns the Spotlight On Him

Mithi Scam Saga: Dino Morea’s Real-Life Thriller Unfolds As EOW Turns the Spotlight On Him

King: Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan’s Film Makers Reject The Freelancer Actor Navneet Malik, Cast Raghav Juyal Instead

King: Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan’s Film Makers Reject The Freelancer Actor Navneet Malik,

Who is Prachi Pisat? Marathi Actress Alleges Sudesh Mhashilkar Sent Her Vulgar Messages

Who is Prachi Pisat? Marathi Actress Alleges Sudesh Mhashilkar Sent Her Vulgar Messages

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled Global Fashion In 2025

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season