Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Watch | Thala’s Iconic ‘Helicopter Shot’ Is Back! MS Dhoni Prepares For IPL 2025

Ahead of the 2025 season, a rule change was introduced to ensure CSK could retain Dhoni as an uncapped player before the auction, underlining his significance to the team.

MS Dhoni


As the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) approaches, MS Dhoni has once again captured the attention of cricket fans with his signature helicopter shot during Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) net session. A video clip from the practice session shows the 43-year-old executing the iconic shot against young Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana, sending waves of excitement across the league.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, remains a key figure in CSK and the IPL. Despite stepping away from international duty, he has continued to be a crucial player for his franchise. Notably, he remains the only player from the inaugural IPL season in 2008 to still be active in the league. The upcoming season will mark his 18th IPL campaign and his 25th year in competitive cricket since making his senior debut for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy in 2000.

Here is the video:

Last season, even at 42, Dhoni demonstrated his value to CSK, scoring 161 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 220.54 and an average of 53.66 in 11 innings. His lightning-fast wicketkeeping skills and leadership continue to make an impact for the franchise.

Ahead of the 2025 season, a rule change was introduced to ensure CSK could retain Dhoni as an uncapped player before the auction, underlining his significance to the team. His return to the nets and execution of the helicopter shot suggest that he is gearing up to repay the franchise’s faith with another influential season.

With IPL 2025 around the corner, Dhoni’s presence and form remain crucial talking points, keeping CSK fans and cricket enthusiasts eagerly awaiting his performance on the field.

