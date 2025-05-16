Watch: Tim David’s Hilarious ‘Swimming on Covers’ Moments In RCB Practice Go Viral

The Aussie cricketer clearly enjoyed the brief break from the intensity of tournament life, especially after enduring a scorching early Indian summer.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s big-hitting finisher Tim David found a unique way to make the most of a rainy day at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, as his playful antics during a training break have gone viral online. With his team’s session stalled by a downpour ahead of their IPL 2025 clash on Saturday, May 17, David gave fans a hilarious moment by sliding across the waterlogged covers like he was on a slip-and-slide.

From Powerhitter to ‘Swim David’

As ground staff scrambled to cover the pitch and players sought shelter, David saw an opportunity for some fun. Stepping out in shorts, he launched himself belly-first onto the drenched covers near the point region.

The RCB franchise’s official X (formerly Twitter) account captured the moment in a now-viral video. In the clip, David’s unexpected splash drew smiles and laughter from everyone present at the ground. Applause rang out as he wrapped up his quick water show and jogged back to the dressing room.

Tim David enjoying the Bengaluru rain. 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/nOKhZhHukO Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 16, 2025

The support staff couldn’t help but join in the laughter. While the rest of the squad retreated from the rain and secured their gear, David’s spontaneous dive stood out as a rare light-hearted moment amid the pressures of the IPL season.

Crucial Cog in RCB’s Success Machine

Though the rain-drenched dive made headlines, David’s performances with the bat have been equally noteworthy. Entrusted with finishing duties, he’s delivered under pressure with explosive cameos that often swing momentum in RCB’s favor.

So far this season, he’s smashed 186 runs at an eye-popping strike rate of 193.75 — the highest among the RCB batters. His ability to clear the ropes with ease has made him a silent but essential asset in the team’s lineup.

One of his standout knocks came during a dramatic collapse against Punjab Kings, where he held firm with an unbeaten 50 off just 26 balls. That inning, in particular, highlighted his calm mindset and ability to rescue the team from tricky situations.

Eyes on the Playoffs as RCB Return to Action

RCB will be hoping David keeps both his form and fun spirit alive as they resume their campaign after a week-long break. The team is gearing up to face Kolkata Knight Riders next, aiming for their ninth win of the season.

With the playoffs looming, a victory would not only secure their spot in the top four but also boost their chances of finishing at the summit of the points table. And while David’s dives won’t earn runs, his explosive batting just might push RCB closer to their title dreams.

