Tuesday, April 8, 2025
  Watch | Undertaker's Brutal Advice To Elijah Holyfield On WWE LFG For Wearing Jewelry In The Ring

Watch | Undertaker’s Brutal Advice To Elijah Holyfield On WWE LFG For Wearing Jewelry In The Ring

WWE legend The Undertaker warns Elijah Holyfield on LFG show, slamming his in-ring jewelry. "I’d rip them out," he said, stressing professionalism and safety.

Watch | Undertaker’s Brutal Advice To Elijah Holyfield On WWE LFG For Wearing Jewelry In The Ring


In a memorable moment from the latest episode of WWE LFG, The Undertaker delivered a harsh reality check to Elijah Holyfield, son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield, for stepping into the wrestling ring wearing jewelry. His straightforward and old-school criticism has become the talk of the WWE Universe.

Elijah Holyfield, a former NFL player now transitioning into professional wrestling, found himself under the mentorship of The Deadman, one of WWE’s most iconic legends. However, his debut didn’t go as smoothly as expected. Holyfield entered the ring wearing a chain and earrings—something that immediately caught The Undertaker’s eye, and not in a good way.

The Undertaker didn’t hold back. “If I was to work with you and you got in the ring with that chain and those earrings in, I would rip them out,” he said, making his stance on discipline and ring safety very clear.

The Phenom’s remark sparked mixed reactions online. Many fans praised him for sticking to traditional wrestling values, emphasizing that accessories like chains can be a safety hazard in such a physical sport. His message was clear: Wrestling isn’t just about showmanship—it’s about total commitment, preparation, and respect for the craft.

Holyfield, who is still finding his footing in WWE, showed potential during his performance. But according to The Undertaker, appearance and behavior are just as important as moves inside the ring. The moment served as a wake-up call, not just for Holyfield but for other newcomers entering the world of professional wrestling.

As Holyfield adjusts to life in WWE, his future depends on how he responds to this advice. With guidance from wrestling veterans like The Undertaker, Booker T, and even Triple H, he has the chance to reshape his approach and perhaps become a rising star—first in NXT and later, on the WWE main roster.

His growing rivalry with Anthony Luke and potential future storylines could make his transformation an engaging journey for fans to watch. WWE might even build his real-life mentorship experience into an on-screen story, adding depth to his character.

In a sport where discipline meets drama, The Undertaker’s honest feedback is a reminder that legends are not just made in the spotlight, but in how they prepare behind the scenes.

