WATCH Video: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls 8 Runs Short of Duleep Trophy Century After Breaking 57-Year-Old Record | East Zone vs Central Zone

Duleep Trophy 2026: East Zone vice-captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi crafted an outstanding knock in the Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final against Central Zone at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. However, the left-hander fell agonisingly short of a ton, falling to Harsh Dubey as a video of the same was posted by the BCCI’s official handle on X.

Duleep Trophy 2026: How many runs did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi score in the semi-final against Central Zone?

With the teenage prodigy managing only eight runs in the quarter-final against North East Zone, the focus was heavily on him in the semi-final. Having also captained the East Zone for the better part of the innings due to Ishan Kishan sustaining an injury, Sooryavanshi had to stand up with the bat. He blazed away to a 42-ball half-century and stitched a 161-run stand with Abhimanyu Easwaran only in 25.2 overs. But Harsh Dubey denied him a ton as Sooryavanshi’s slog over mid-wicket didn’t travel all the way, with the left-arm spinner striking again to remove Kumar Kushagra for a duck.

2⃣ in 2⃣ Harsh Dubey finally provides the breakthroughs Central Zone desperately needed 👌#DuleepTrophy | #CZvEZ Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/kyExeix2VY pic.twitter.com/XnLgwPgsvD — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 31, 2026

Duleep Trophy 2026: How many runs did Central Zone score against East Zone in the semi-final?

Meanwhile, the Central Zone huffed and puffed themselves to 266 in 80.1 overs, largely thanks to a knock of 60 from Rinku Singh. Aryan Juyal was the only other Central Zone batter to cross 40 as they delivered an underwhelming batting performance.

Mukesh Kumar and Abhijit Sarkar were the pick of the bowlers with three scalps each, while Mohammed Shami and Md Kounain Quraishi snared two apiece. As for East Zone’s innings, they have lost five wickets despite the 161-run opening stand. However, with Ishan Kishan still at the crease, East Zone can hope to eke out at least a 50-run lead.

The second semi-final is happening between the South Zone and North Zone at the CoE in Bengaluru itself.